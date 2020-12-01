Live
News|The Far Right

Germany bans far-right, pro-Nazi group, police raid homes

The Wolfbrigade 44 group’s goal is to re-establish a Nazi dictatorship, according to security officials.

A police officer stands in front of coronavirus sceptics and right-wing activists as they protest against coronavirus-related restrictions and government policy on August 29, 2020 in Berlin, Germany [Omer Messinger/Getty Images]
A police officer stands in front of coronavirus sceptics and right-wing activists as they protest against coronavirus-related restrictions and government policy on August 29, 2020 in Berlin, Germany [Omer Messinger/Getty Images]
1 Dec 2020

Police raided homes in three German states early on Tuesday after the German government banned a far-right group, a spokesman for the interior ministry said.

The homes of 13 members of the far-right group, Wolfbrigade 44, were searched in Hesse, Mecklenburg West-Pomerania and North Rhine-Westphalia to confiscate the group’s funds and far-right propaganda material, German news agency dpa reported.

“Whoever fights against the basic values of our free society will get to feel the resolute reaction of our government,” Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said, according to his spokesman, Steve Alter.

The group’s goal is to re-establish a Nazi dictatorship, according to security officials. The 44 in their name stands for the fourth letter in the alphabet, DD, and is an abbreviation for Division Dirlewanger. Oskar Dirlewanger was a known Nazi war criminal and commander of a Nazi SS special unit.

The far-right group was founded in 2016. It is known for possessing illegal weapons and members have participated in far-right protests.

Earlier this year, the German government banned other far-right groups including the Combat 18 and the Nordadler, dpa reported.

Source : AP

Related

More from News

UN: COVID-19 will increase humanitarian needs in 2021

Lowcock said the biggest call for funding is for the Syrian crisis and its spillover [File: Ali Hashisho/Reuters]

India’s gov’t, farmers to hold talks as protests continue

The enormous protests that entered their fifth day on Tuesday have rattled the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi [Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]

Turkey to detain 82 military officers over alleged Gulen links

Operations targeting Gulen's suspected network have continued in Turkey under a four-year-old crackdown [File: Reuters]

Australian telescope maps 3 million galaxies in just 300 hours

Dishes from the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder are seen at Murchison, Western Australia in this October 5, 2012 photo [File: Rebekah Kebede/Reuters]
Most Read

China refuses to apologise over gruesome Australia soldier post

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying defended her colleague over the controversial post and attacked Australia [Thomas Peter/Reuters]

Old and young, Chinese vent anger at move to raise retirement age

China's retirement ages are far below the global average for men and women, according to analysis by insurer Allianz [File: China Daily via Reuters]

Iranian official accuses Israel of killing Fakhrizadeh remotely

Soldiers carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during the funeral ceremony in Tehran [WANA via Reuters]

Saudi Arabia allows Israeli commercial planes to use its airspace

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets senior White House adviser Jared Kushner in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in September 2020 [File: Saudi Press Agency via AP Photo]