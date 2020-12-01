Live
News|Gender Equity

‘All my love, Elliot’: Juno actor Page comes out as transgender

Page said his decision to come out as trans came after a long journey and with much support from the LGBTQ community.

Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page - star of Juno, Inception and The Umbrella Academy - came out as transgender [Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo]
Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page - star of Juno, Inception and The Umbrella Academy - came out as transgender [Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo]
1 Dec 2020

Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page, the star of Juno, Inception and The Umbrella Academy, has come out as transgender in an announcement greeted as a watershed moment for the trans community in Hollywood.

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer,” Page said in a statement on social media on Tuesday.

Page, the 33-year-old actor from Nova Scotia, Canada, said his decision to come out as trans, which also involved changing his first name from Ellen to Elliot, came after a long journey and with much support from the LGBTQ community.

“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” Page wrote. “I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place.”

“The more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive,” added Page, who said his preferred pronouns are “he” and “they”.

Page signed his statement with the words, “All my love, Elliot.”

The announcement was celebrated widely on social media by LGBTQ rights advocates and many in the film industry. Netflix, maker of the comic book series The Umbrella Academy, said, “So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT!”

“Elliot Page has given us fantastic characters on screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people,” said Nick Adams, director of Transgender Media and Representation for GLAAD (formerly the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation). “He will now be an inspiration to countless trans and nonbinary people. All transgender people deserve the chance to be ourselves and to be accepted for who we are. We celebrate the remarkable Elliot Page today.”

Page broke out in Jason Reitman’s 2007 film Juno in a performance as a pregnant teenager that earned him an Academy Award nomination.

Elliot Page said his decision to come out as trans came after a long journey and with much support from the LGBTQ community [Arthur Mola/Invision/AP]
Page has frequently worked to bring the lives of LGBTQ characters to screen, including in the 2015 film Freeheld, which he produced and starred in as the partner of a dying New Jersey police detective who had been denied pension benefits.

Last year, he made his directorial debut with the documentary There’s Something in the Water, about environmental damage affecting Black and First Nations communities in Nova Scotia.

Source : AP

Related

More from News

A ‘coup’ was not in the cards for Trump, after all

United States Attorney General William Barr (left) declared his department found no widespread election fraud [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Musk warns Tesla staffers that soaring shares could get ‘crushed’

Tesla stock has rocketed almost 600 percent this year, in part on expectations of joining the S&P 500 index, which the company will do on December 21 [File: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]

Israel’s Gantz to back bill to dissolve parliament, force vote

The move by Benny Gantz, the leader of Blue and White party, threatens to necessitate yet another vote in Israel [File: Nir Elias, Amir Cohen]

What’s happening in the US election in 500 words

United States President-elect Joe Biden wears a stabilising boot after fracturing his foot while playing with his dog on Sunday [Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press]
Most Read

China-Australia tensions explained in 500 words

In May, China curbed Australian beef imports and levied tariffs totalling 80.5 percent on Australian barley [AP Photo]

Old and young, Chinese vent anger at move to raise retirement age

China's retirement ages are far below the global average for men and women, according to analysis by insurer Allianz [File: China Daily via Reuters]

Jared Kushner takes on Qatar blockade in Middle East ‘swan song’

Senior adviser Jared Kushner has been the White House's point man in the Middle East throughout the administration of his father-in-law Donald Trump [File: Jonathan Ernst/The Associated Press]

US Attorney General: No fraud found that could change election

US Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department was looking into allegations of widespread fraud, but they have come up empty [File: Leah Millis/Reuters]