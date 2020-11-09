UN Libya envoy voices optimism ahead of talks in Tunisia

The UNSMIL-led dialogue set to open on Monday follows months of relative calm in war-torn Libya.

The interim head of the UN’s Libya mission voiced optimism ahead of talks aimed at preparing for elections in the war-torn North African country.

The UNSMIL-led dialogue, set to open on Monday in the capital of neighbouring Tunisia, follows months of relative calm in Libya, which tumbled into chaos following the toppling of longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Last month the two main sides in the complex conflict signed a landmark ceasefire agreement, opening the way to a resumption of economically vital oil production and progress on efforts to end years of political deadlock.

“This is a unique opportunity,” UN acting envoy to Libya Stephanie Williams told journalists in Tunis. “There has been significant progress on the ground.”

The latest political talks, part of a multi-track process also involving military and economic negotiations, aim to unify the country under a single executive and pave the way for national elections.

“Elections need to be the ultimate objective here,” Williams added, calling for “a clear road map” towards holding polls as soon as possible.

Negotiating table

Libya has been dominated by armed groups and divided between two bitterly opposed administrations: the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) based in the capital Tripoli and a rival administration in the east, backed by renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar.

Haftar, backed by Egypt, Russia and the United Arab Emirates, launched an offensive on Tripoli in April 2019 but was beaten back in June by the GNA with military support from Turkey in an operation that pushed Haftar’s troops back to the central coastal city of Sirte, Gaddafi’s birthplace.

The fighting left hundreds dead and displaced tens of thousands of people.

The warring factions returned to the negotiating table in September in UN-supported talks held in Morocco, Egypt and Switzerland.

Williams cited “progress on the ground in terms of confidence measures that have accompanied the military dialogue”, as well as the resumption of domestic flights to the country’s south and a surge in oil production to about one million barrels per day.

Libya’s oil production, a vital source of income, has been repeatedly halted as various groups seized and blockaded key installations and export terminals.

The Guards, under the control of Libya’s defence ministry before the country’s 2011 revolution, have since morphed into armed groups with shifting allegiances.

The 75 people taking part in the dialogue were selected by the UN to represent the country’s political, military and social makeup.

They joined on the condition that they would renounce any claim to take part in the resulting executive, which will face the task of dealing with a bleak financial crisis and the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 has killed more than 900 people in Libya and severely stretched the country’s struggling health services.

“The status quo cannot continue,” Williams said, urging participants “to come with spirit of compromise to be willing to make concessions for the sake of Libya”.