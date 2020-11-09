Live
News|Donald Trump

Donald Trump fires US Defense Secretary Mark Esper

The United States president announced on Twitter that Christopher Miller will be acting secretary of defense starting immediately.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he had "terminated" Defense Secretary Mark Esper [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
9 Nov 2020

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he had “terminated” Defense Secretary Mark Esper, appearing to use his final months in office after his November 3 election defeat to settle scores within his administration.

Trump, who publicly split with Esper in recent months over a range of issues, said on Twitter that Christopher Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will become acting secretary of defense. The Senate would be highly unlikely to confirm any new nominee before Trump leaves office in January.

“Mark Esper has been terminated,” Trump said on Twitter. “I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately.”

The Pentagon had no immediate comment.

Esper had long been preparing for the prospect of his resignation or dismissal following the election, particularly if Trump were to win a second term in office, sources said.

US Secretary of Defence angered the president particularly by opposing his threat to use active duty troops to suppress street protests over racial injustice in the United States during the summer [File: Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
Trump has steadfastly refused to acknowledge his election loss.

Esper angered Trump particularly by opposing Trump’s threat to use active duty troops to suppress street protests over racial injustice in the United States during the summer.

Esper also disagreed with Trump’s dismissive attitude toward the NATO alliance, sources said.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
