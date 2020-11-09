Live
Azerbaijan says it shot down a Russian helicopter by accident

Russia says two servicemen killed as military helicopter shot down in Armenia near border with Azerbaijan.

Russia's military base in Armenia is investigating to determine who was responsible for the downing of the helicopter [File: Delil Souleiman/AFP]
9 Nov 2020

Azerbaijan has said its forces shot down a Russian helicopter near its border with Armenia by accident, expressing apologies to Moscow and readiness to pay compensation.

“The Azerbaijani side offers an apology to the Russian side in connection with this tragic incident,” the foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday, adding the move was an accident and “not aimed against” Moscow.

It came shortly after Russia said one of its Mi-24 helicopters was downed in Armenia, killing two servicemen and wounding another.

The defence ministry in Moscow said in a statement that the helicopter was hit by a man-portable air-defence system and launched an investigation to determine who was responsible for the act.

Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry said the helicopter flew at a low altitude during hours of darkness and close to the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Helicopters of the Russian air force had not been previously sighted in the area,” it added.

Azerbaijan said its forces decided to open fire due to heightened tensions amid intense fighting with Armenian forces over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh earlier on Monday confirmed the loss of the disputed region’s second-biggest city to Azerbaijani forces.

Armenian and Azerbaijani forces have been fighting for six weeks in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenians since 1994.

