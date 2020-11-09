Live
News

Gunmen kill 11 in attack on Iraqi army post in Baghdad

The army and police forces launched an operation in search of the attackers.

Assailants in four vehicles attacked the security post in the capital's southwestern district of Al-Radhwaniya [File: Chris Hondros/Getty Images]
9 Nov 2020

Unidentified gunmen have killed at least 11 people and wounded eight others, including soldiers, in an attack on an Iraqi army post in western Baghdad, police sources and medics said on Monday.

Assailants in four vehicles attacked the post in the capital’s southwestern district of al-Radhwaniya using grenades and automatic weapons, sources said.

The Iraqi military said in a statement a “terrorist group” had attacked a post of government-backed Sunni militiamen, killing four people and wounding three.

The army and police forces started an operation in search of the attackers.

Source : Reuters
