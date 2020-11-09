Gunmen kill 11 in attack on Iraqi army post in Baghdad

The army and police forces launched an operation in search of the attackers.

Unidentified gunmen have killed at least 11 people and wounded eight others, including soldiers, in an attack on an Iraqi army post in western Baghdad, police sources and medics said on Monday.

Assailants in four vehicles attacked the post in the capital’s southwestern district of al-Radhwaniya using grenades and automatic weapons, sources said.

The Iraqi military said in a statement a “terrorist group” had attacked a post of government-backed Sunni militiamen, killing four people and wounding three.

