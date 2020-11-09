Live
News|Evo Morales

Evo Morales returns to Bolivia from exile in Argentina

Thousands of cheering and flag-waving supporters welcomed Morales in Bolivia a year after he was removed from power.

Evo Morales waves to a large crowd during a welcoming ceremony for him in Villazon, Bolivia [Courtesy of Gentileza Sixto Valdez/MAS media office Handout]
Evo Morales waves to a large crowd during a welcoming ceremony for him in Villazon, Bolivia [Courtesy of Gentileza Sixto Valdez/MAS media office Handout]
9 Nov 2020

Former longtime Bolivian leader Evo Morales crossed the border back into Bolivia on Monday, ending a year in exile, one day after a close ally and member of his MAS leftist party was sworn in as president.

Morales, who led Bolivia for almost 14 years as the first Indigenous president, entered the country from Argentina after a farewell ceremony presided over by Argentine President Alberto Fernandez.

“I had no doubt that I would return (to Bolivia),” he told a large crowd of supporters who came to welcome him in the city of Villazon, which borders Argentina, “but I did not imagine that it would be so soon – something so historic and so unprecedented,” he said.

A large crowd waves Bolivian and Indigenous flags during the welcoming ceremony in Villazon, Bolivia [Courtesy of Gentileza Sixto Valdez/MAS media office Handout]
Morales, who left Bolivia under a cloud of suspicion in November 2019 after international observers cited irregularities in an election that gave him a fourth term in office, said that being able to return filled him “with happiness”.

“Today is one of the most important days of my life, to be returning to the country that I love so much fills me with happiness,” he wrote on Twitter.

These findings have since been disputed, and he has maintained that he was the victim of an orchestrated coup.

Last month, new President Luis Arce said that Morales will play no role in his government.

Morales crossed the border from Argentina, where he has been living in exile, at 9am ET (14:00 GMT) and is expected to head to his rural stronghold, Chapare in central Bolivia.

Around 2,000 supporters, including members of Argentine social and political groups, gathered at the La Quiaca crossing on Monday morning to see him off.

Videos published on social media showed supporters cheering and chanting Morales’s name while waving the flags of the Indigenous people, and playing music on traditional instruments.

Fernandez told the crowd that the electoral turmoil in Bolivia reminded all Latin Americans about the need for regional solidarity. “We are part of a large nation,” he said. “We don’t want countries for some, we want countries for all. It is the duty of all of us to stand up for threatened peoples.”

On the Bolivian side of the frontier, in Villazon, a far bigger crowd was waiting to welcome its exiled former leader.

Morales took part in an Indigenous blessing ceremony before heading to address the large crowds gathered in the border town.

After 11 months of caretaker government, Arce, 57, won elections in October by a landslide and was sworn in as president on Sunday in a ceremony in the highland city of La Paz in front of heads of state from Argentina, Paraguay, Colombia and Spain, as well as senior officials from Chile, Iran and the government of Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro.

The reserved former economy minister, feted as the architect of Bolivia’s rapid growth under Morales, vowed to “defeat” the coronavirus pandemic, “put an end to fear” after deadly electoral violence last year, and generate growth following the blow dealt by COVID-19 lockdowns.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

COVID-19: Biden pleads ‘wear a mask’ ahead of ‘very dark winter’

President-elect Joe Biden speaks after the first briefing of his newly launched coronavirus task force [Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]

Donald Trump fires US Defense Secretary Mark Esper

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he had "terminated" Defense Secretary Mark Esper [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Qatar, Singapore natural gas deal will detail carbon emissions

Each cargo delivered under the 10-year deal with Qatar Petroleum's trading arm and Pavilion Energy Pte will come with a statement on how much greenhouse gas emissions it caused [File: AP Photo]

G20 urged to hold Saudi Arabia accountable for abuses

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz speaks via video link during a virtual G20 summit on the coronavirus in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia [File: Bandar Algaloud/Saudi Royal Court/Reuters]
Most Read

Azerbaijan says it shot down a Russian helicopter by accident

Russia's military base in Armenia is investigating to determine who was responsible for the downing of the helicopter [File: Delil Souleiman/AFP]

China declines to formally recognise Biden win in US elections

Joe Biden will likely return ties with China to a less contentious state, analysts say [Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]

Biden plans for office as Trump refuses to concede: Live updates

Democratic 2020 US presidential nominee Joe Biden takes the stage at his election rally, after the news media announced that Biden has won the 2020 US presidential election over President Donald Trump, in Wilmington, Delaware [Jim Bourg/Reuters]

Biden vows science-based pandemic response: Live news

President-elect Joe Biden speaks after first briefing of his newly launched coronavirus task force [Carolyn Kaster/The Associated Press]