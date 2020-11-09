Live
News|Religion

Ahmadi man, 82, shot dead by gunmen in Pakistan’s Peshawar

A spokesman for Pakistan’s Ahmadi community said he believed Mahmoob Khan was killed because of his faith.

Police confirmed the shooting took place, but declined to offer any motive [Courtesy: Anjuman Ahmaddiya]
Police confirmed the shooting took place, but declined to offer any motive [Courtesy: Anjuman Ahmaddiya]
9 Nov 2020

Gunmen shot and killed an 82-year-old Ahmadi man on the outskirts of Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar, officials said on Monday, the fourth-such alleged targeted killing of a member of the minority group in recent months.

The attackers shot Mahmoob Khan on Sunday as he stood at a bus terminal, said Saleem ud Din, a spokesman for Pakistan’s minority Ahmadi community.

Ud Din said he believed the gunmen had attacked Khan because of his faith. He demanded that the government must take “decisive action” against perpetrators.

“One after another, Ahmadis are being targeted in Peshawar while the government has repeatedly failed to protect and stop the violence against the members of the Ahmadiyya Community,” the spokesman said in a statement sent to Al Jazeera.

Police confirmed the shooting took place but declined to offer any motive.

Last month, a professor from the Ahmadiyya sect was killed by his colleague following arguments on religion.

The Ahmadi faith was established on the Indian subcontinent in the 19th century by Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, whose followers believe he was a prophet. Many Muslims claim Ahmadiyya beliefs are heretical to Islam because they believe Muhammad was the last prophet.

Pakistan’s parliament classified Ahmadis as non-Muslims in 1974. Ahmadis have repeatedly been attacked by armed groups since the law was passed, drawing condemnation from human right groups.

Scientist Abdus Salam who was also from the community, who shared the 1979 Nobel Prize in Physics, has largely been ignored in Pakistan due to his religious identity.

Human Rights Watch  (HRW) in May called the Pakistani government’s exclusion of members of the Ahmadiyya religious movement from a commission on safeguarding the rights of minorities “absurd”.

“The Ahmadis are among the most persecuted communities in Pakistan and to exclude them from a minority rights commission is absurd,” said Brad Adams, Asia director at HRW, a US-based rights group.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

Afghanistan: Deadly car bomb hits police base in Kandahar

Violence has soared in Afghanistan in recent months, even as the Taliban and government negotiators hold peace talks in Qatar [File: Anwarullah/Reuters]

Egypt: Shifting tactics by armed groups curb Sinai development

Military forces are seen in North Sinai, Egypt, in December 2017 [Mohamed Abd el-Ghany/Reuters]

Questions raised over French plan to ban ‘virginity tests’

There is little information available on the prevalence of the practice in France, but some doctors have said anecdotally that there is very little demand for 'virginity tests' [Getty]

Gunmen kill 11 in attack on Iraqi army post in Baghdad

Assailants in four vehicles attacked the security post in the capital's southwestern district of Al-Radhwaniya [File: Chris Hondros/Getty Images]
Most Read

Will Joe Biden alter US policy in the Middle East?

Biden has made it clear any Middle East entanglements must concern American interests first and foremost [Andrew Harnik/AP]

Biden plans for office as Trump refuses to concede: Live updates

President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington [Paul Sancya/AP Photo]

Joe Biden ‘no saviour’ of the Palestinians

US President-elect Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have a personal friendship that goes back more than three decades [File: David Furst/AFP]

Donald Trump’s statement in full after Joe Biden declared winner

Trump says he will not rest 'until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve' [Reuters]