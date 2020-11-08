World reacts after Biden defeats Trump: Live updates

US President-elect Joe Biden has received congratulations from world leaders after winning bitter presidential contest.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the US president-elect, has called for unity while saying he will help the US become a “nation healed”.

Biden passed the 270 electoral vote threshold needed for victory on Saturday, with the states of Pennsylvania and Nevada breaking in his favour.

President Donald Trump has not yet conceded. He and his allies, who have pushed unfounded voting fraud claims, say they will continue to challenge results in several states.

1 hour ago (15:40 GMT)

Trump allies Giuliani, Graham say it would be ‘wrong for Trump to concede’

Trump allies Rudy Giuliani and Senator Lindsey Graham have said Trump should not concede at this time as Trump’s campaign launches lawsuits challenging results in several key battleground states.

Giuliani, who announced that a raft of lawsuits would be filed on Monday during a press conference on Saturday, told Fox News that “[conceding] would be wrong for [Trump] at this point”, while suggesting Trump had a chance of overturning results in several states.

To date, the Trump campaign has not produced any evidence of widespread fraud, and state election officials from both parties have said they have not encountered major malfeasance in the election.

Graham, who on Saturday called for the Department of Justice to investigate claims of fraud, has also said Trump should not immediately concede.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, the personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, said a raft of legal challenges to vote counts would be filed on Monday [Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]

2 hours ago (14:46 GMT)

In Pictures: Indians celebrate Kamala Harris’s US election win

Waking up to the news that Kamala Harris had won the race to be the next US vice president, overjoyed people in her Indian grandfather’s home town set off firecrackers, offered prayers and carried placards.

Groups gathered at street corners of the tiny village of Thulasendrapuram, population 350, reading newspapers and chatting about the Democrats’ victory in the United States presidential election before moving to the Hindu temple.

A placard featuring US democratic Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris is placed next to portraits of ancestors of the Vandayar family in Painganadu, a village neighbouring Thulasendrapuram, south of Chennai, Tamil Nadu state, India, on Friday, November 6, 2020. Thulasendrapuram is the home town of Harris’s maternal grandfather who migrated from there decades ago [Aijaz Rahi/AP]

2 hours ago (14:37 GMT)

Joe Biden ‘no saviour’ of the Palestinians

In October 1973, newly elected Delaware Senator Joe Biden visited Israel on his first official overseas trip and met then-Prime Minister Golda Meir.

The 30-year-old was visibly moved as Meir explained what she said was Israel’s militarily dangerous situation surrounded by “enemy states”, but he cheered up when the Israeli leader revealed what she said was Israel’s secret weapon: The Israelis have nowhere else to go.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President-elect Joe Biden have a personal friendship that goes back more than three decades [File: Debbie Hill/Pool/Reuters]

3 hours ago (13:34 GMT)

US is our closest and most important ally, says PM Johnson

The United States is our closest and most important ally, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, adding London and Washington could do something on trade – despite Washington being a tough negotiator.

“But on the trade deal with the US, I’m a keen student of the United States’ trade policy and they’re tough negotiators,” he told reporters.

“And I’ve never believed that this was going to be something that was going to be a complete pushover under any US administration. I think there’s a good chance we’ll do something.”

4 hours ago (12:29 GMT)

How will a Biden presidency affect NATO and Brexit?

With Biden defeating Trump in the race for the US presidency, many leaders in Europe are hopeful that a shift in American foreign policy awaits.

Biden has pledged to immediately rejoin several initiatives that Trump dumped, including the Paris Agreement on climate change and the Iran nuclear deal, if Tehran also complies. He also vowed to reverse the US’s withdrawal from the World Health Organization.

5 hours ago (12:06 GMT)

‘No greater ally’: UK minister predicts close ties with Biden

Biden will have no closer ally or more dependable friend than the UK, foreign minister Dominic Raab said, expressing confidence the two countries’ “special relationship” would endure.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was once fondly dubbed “Britain Trump” by President Donald Trump, congratulated Biden on his victory on Saturday, saying he looked forward to “working closely together on our shared priorities”.

6 hours ago (11:04 GMT)

How will a Biden presidency affect Turkey?

Just a couple of weeks before president-elect Joe Biden’s victory, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was giving a party rally of his own in southeast Turkey, delivering a defiant message to the United States.

“You don’t know who you’re dealing with,” said Erdogan to his NATO ally.

“Impose your sanctions already, whatever they may be,” he added, referring to US threats over Turkey’s purchase of a controversial Russian missile system.

The comments were perhaps also directed at Biden. As one senior Turkish government official told Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity: “People here are not overwhelmed with the prospect [of a Biden presidency].”

While President Donald Trump may have alienated some on the world stage, his relations with Turkey have generally been good [Reuters]

7 hours ago (10:04 GMT)

Iran’s Rouhani says next US administration should make up for Trump’s mistakes

Iran’s president said the next US administration should use the opportunity to compensate for Trump’s mistakes, Iranian state TV reported.

Tensions have spiked between the US and Iran since 2018, when Trump exited a nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, and then reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy.

“Trump’s damaging policy has been opposed … by the American people. The next US administration should use the opportunity to make up for past mistakes,” President Hassan Rouhani was quoted as saying.

7 hours ago (09:45 GMT)

Palestinian president urges Biden to ‘strengthen’ Palestinian-US ties

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called on Biden to “strengthen” relations between the Palestinians and Washington, which have collapsed during President Donald Trump’s term in office.

In a statement congratulating Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Abbas urged the incoming administration “to strengthen the Palestinian-American relationship,” and to strive for the Middle East “peace, stability and security”.

7 hours ago (09:38 GMT)

Trump supporters continue protesting against vote count in Arizona

Outside the Maricopa County Elections Department, hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump rallied for a fourth consecutive day, insisting the Democratic Party had stolen the election.

The demonstrators took turns addressing the crowd and kneeling to pray for Trump. At times, they broke out in chants of “four more years” and “back the blue”.

Several protesters wore hats reading “Make America Great Again”, while others had flags or T-shirts that referenced QAnon – the widespread conspiracy theory that Trump is waging a secret war on child sex traffickers.

Arizona’s secretary of state has dismissed allegations of ballots cast for Donald Trump being thrown out because they were marked by a black felt-tip marker as a conspiracy theory [Patrick Strickland/Al Jazeera]

All the latest updates as Biden projected winner in 2020 presidential election

On Saturday (November 7), the Associated Press projected that Biden had passed the 270 electoral vote margin needed to win the presidency. Biden currently has 290 electoral votes, according to the AP.

Hours later, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris made their first address to the country after passing the threshold, calling for unity and saying they would strive towards a “nation healed”.

From left, Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Harris, President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden on stage together in Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday [Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press]