Live
BREAKING
News

Azerbaijan says it seized Nagorno-Karabakh’s 2nd-largest city

But Armenian officials were quick to deny the claim that Shusha had been seized.

Ethnic Armenian soldiers at their fighting positions on the front line in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh [File: Reuters]
Ethnic Armenian soldiers at their fighting positions on the front line in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh [File: Reuters]
8 Nov 2020

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said on Sunday his country’s forces had taken Shusha, the second-largest city in the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.

Armenian officials immediately denied the claim.

If accurate, this would be a major strategic victory over the region’s ethnic-Armenian separatists.

“With great pride and joy, I inform you that the town of Shusha has been liberated,” Aliyev said in a televised address to the nation, as Armenian officials reported that “heavy fighting” for the city continues.

Aliyev said November 8 would “go down in the history of the Azerbaijani people” as the day “we returned to Shusha”.

The town and surrounding areas have seen fierce fighting in recent days, as Azerbaijani forces seek to make further gains six weeks after new clashes broke out over Nagorno-Karabakh.

The city, called Shushi by Armenians, is of cultural and strategic importance to both sides and is located 15km (9 miles) south of the enclave’s largest city, Stepanakert.

‘Unattainable pipe dream’

At least 1,000 people have died in nearly six weeks of fighting in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous enclave internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated and controlled by ethnic Armenians.

Shortly before Aliyev’s announcement, the Armenian government said on Twitter that “heavy and decisive fighting continues for Shushi” and called the taking of the town “an unattainable pipe dream for Azerbaijan”.

“Over the night, the most ferocious combat has unfolded in the vicinity of Shushi,” Armenian defence ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said. “Despite heavy destruction, the fortress city withstands the blows of the adversary.”

Nagorno-Karabakh is within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of local ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since 1994. The latest outbreak of fighting started on September 27 and has left hundreds – if not thousands – dead.

Aliyev vowed to continue the fighting until Armenia withdraws from the territory.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Trump supporters continue protesting vote count in Arizona

Many in the pro-Trump crowd in Phoenix, Arizona carried rifles or had firearms holstered on their sides and taunted local media crews [Patrick Strickland/Al Jazeera]

How will a Biden presidency affect Turkey?

While President Donald Trump may have alienated some on the world stage, his relations with Turkey have generally been good [Reuters]

Thousands gather to hear Biden give victory speech in Wilmington

President-elect Joe Biden, right, on stage with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, left, in Wilmington [Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Americans celebrate Joe Biden victory

People celebrate outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States. [Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo]
Most Read

No comment: Some world leaders silent on Biden win

Donald Trump talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping as Xi arrives for dinner at the start of their summit at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida April 6, 2017 [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Donald Trump’s statement in full after Joe Biden declared winner

Trump says he will not rest 'until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve' [Reuters]

Joe Biden acceptance speech: Full transcript

Joe Biden and his family celebrate on stage at his election rally on Saturday [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

‘You’re fired’: Trump on way out – here’s what Twitter users said

People carry a Trump inflatable as they celebrate on Black Lives Matter Plaza across from the White House in Washington, DC after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election [Daniel Slim/AFP]