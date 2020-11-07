Live
‘You’re fired’: Trump on way out – and here’s how Twitter reacted

Twitter flooded with memes and jokes after media networks call United States presidential race in favour of Joe Biden over Donald Trump.

People carry a Trump inflatable as they celebrate on Black Lives Matter Plaza across from the White House in Washington, DC after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election [Daniel Slim/AFP]
7 Nov 2020

It’s official. Donald Trump is on the way out.

United States presidential candidate Joe Biden has passed the 270 electoral vote threshold needed to win the White House, according to projections by several media outlets.

The Democratic candidate is now set to become the 46th president of the US.

“I am honoured and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect [Kamala] Harris,” Biden, 77, said in a statement a few minutes after the projections were announced some four days since the polls closed.

With people across the US and in different parts of the world closely following the presidential race, Twitter was set ablaze as soon as the news broke.

Unsurprisingly, many social users reacted to the projections by citing Trump’s famous dismissal of contestants on his television show, The Apprentice: “You’re fired!”

Other social media users posted humorous tweets over Trump’s refusal to concede defeat. Trump’s campaign has vowed to launch legal challenges in a number of battleground states.

Many users shared videos of celebrations in the streets of US cities.

 

Meanwhile, others took a more forward-looking approach.

Source : Al Jazeera
