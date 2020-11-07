‘You’re fired’: Trump on way out – and here’s how Twitter reacted

Twitter flooded with memes and jokes after media networks call United States presidential race in favour of Joe Biden over Donald Trump.

It’s official. Donald Trump is on the way out.

United States presidential candidate Joe Biden has passed the 270 electoral vote threshold needed to win the White House, according to projections by several media outlets.

The Democratic candidate is now set to become the 46th president of the US.

“I am honoured and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect [Kamala] Harris,” Biden, 77, said in a statement a few minutes after the projections were announced some four days since the polls closed.

With people across the US and in different parts of the world closely following the presidential race, Twitter was set ablaze as soon as the news broke.

Unsurprisingly, many social users reacted to the projections by citing Trump’s famous dismissal of contestants on his television show, The Apprentice: “You’re fired!”

You’re fired ! — Leon Thomas (@leonthomas) November 7, 2020

Just reposting this for the official announcement… Donald Trump, YOU’RE FIRED! 😌 pic.twitter.com/TPm1WSk9uw — Ben Anderson👨🏻‍💻 (@benanderson____) November 7, 2020

Other social media users posted humorous tweets over Trump’s refusal to concede defeat. Trump’s campaign has vowed to launch legal challenges in a number of battleground states.

President Biden locking Trump out of the White House on January 20th pic.twitter.com/XTxy2lajHd — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) November 6, 2020

Trump's White House staff when he officially loses pic.twitter.com/gotU2yb53H — Jess Goodwin (@thejessgoodwin) November 6, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. Refuses To Step Down From Post Of President’s Oldest Son https://t.co/UV1PDguerA pic.twitter.com/ms6Hv3QFM8 — The Onion (@TheOnion) November 7, 2020

Twitter is flooded with Trump memes. This one is my favourite 😅#ByeByeTrump #YOUREFIRED pic.twitter.com/1iiZQXEdNm — Kiran Kumar (@kk4kirankumar) November 7, 2020

trump trying to get back into the White House when they kick him out #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/uUygmKTEAe — lesly ✨ (@BayAreaJonas) November 6, 2020

Many users shared videos of celebrations in the streets of US cities.

Thr crowd outside the White House on Black Lives Matter Plaza with the church where the President staged his bible photo op pic.twitter.com/ySP27JFVuM — Alan Fisher (@AlanFisher) November 7, 2020

Okay this one got me 😭 pic.twitter.com/C0Cghj984f — 🦛 Peter Koltak 🦛 (@PeterKoltak) November 7, 2020

Was awakened this morning by the sounds of screaming in the street. In my dream I thought someone was dead. Then I opened my eyes & realized – it was the Trump presidency! They were screams of joy. I joined in heartily because Hope & Decency live! Go Joe & Kamala!!! — Jonathan Penner (@SurvivorPenner) November 7, 2020

Meanwhile, others took a more forward-looking approach.

I've officially stopped worrying about the Trump presidency and started worrying about the Biden presidency — Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) November 6, 2020