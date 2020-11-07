Live
Live updates
News|US Elections 2020

Biden predicts victory as he leads over Trump: Live news

Americans have been waiting longer than in any presidential election since 2000 to see who wins.

Leading Trump by 4.1 million votes nationwide out of a record 147 million cast, Biden says Americans have given him a mandate to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]
Leading Trump by 4.1 million votes nationwide out of a record 147 million cast, Biden says Americans have given him a mandate to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]
By 
Shereena Qazi
7 Nov 2020
  • Americans continue to watch and wait to see who will be declared the winner of Tuesday’s presidential elections.
  • Alaska, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania are still counting ballots and winners have not been projected.
  • Trump has repeated voting fraud claims without providing evidence.
  • Biden, who has urged patience, has taken the lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania.
  • Arizona has been projected for Biden, but officials say mail-in ballots are still being counted.

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera’s continuing coverage of the US elections. This is Shereena Qazi, taking over from Joseph Stepansky.

Biden predicts victory as his lead over Trump grows

Biden says he is going to win the US presidency as his lead over Trump in battleground states grows, although television networks are holding off from declaring him the victor as officials continue to count votes.

“The numbers tell us … it’s a clear and convincing story: We’re going to win this race,” Biden said late on Friday, adding he and his running mate Kamala Harris were already meeting with experts as they prepare for the White House.

Related

More from News

Trump Chief of Staff Meadows diagnosed with COVID-19

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows travelled with Trump in the run-up to Election Day [File: Reuters]

Biden: Be patient, we will win, let the ballots be counted

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks about election results next to vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Myanmar ‘undermining lifeblood of democracy’ before polls

Myanmar's upcoming election has been widely criticised for failing to meet a host of international democratic standards as anti-Muslim sentiment across the country intensifies [Ye Aung Thu/AFP]

US election result delays: How 2020 compares

A girl colours an electoral map of the United States in either red or blue as returns are announced for the 2016 US general election [File: Jonathan Drake/Reuters]
Most Read

Biden confident of victory as his lead against Trump grows: Live

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday night as his runningmate, Kamala Harris, looks on [Angela Weiss/AFP]

Lessons not learned from Trump’s 2016 election victory

Trump received the second-most votes of any US presidential candidate in history [Gene J Puskar/AP Photo]

US networks pull the plug on Trump’s live address due to ‘lies’

The president spoke as late vote counting in battleground states showed Democrat Joe Biden steadily closing in on victory [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Democracy at work or a spectacle?: World reacts to US elections

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden [File: Mandel Ngan and Jim Watson/AFP]