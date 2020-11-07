Biden predicts victory as he leads over Trump: Live news

Americans have been waiting longer than in any presidential election since 2000 to see who wins.

Americans continue to watch and wait to see who will be declared the winner of Tuesday’s presidential elections.

Alaska, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania are still counting ballots and winners have not been projected.

Trump has repeated voting fraud claims without providing evidence.

Biden, who has urged patience, has taken the lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Arizona has been projected for Biden, but officials say mail-in ballots are still being counted.

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera’s continuing coverage of the US elections. This is Shereena Qazi, taking over from Joseph Stepansky.

46 mins ago (06:01 GMT)

Biden predicts victory as his lead over Trump grows

Biden says he is going to win the US presidency as his lead over Trump in battleground states grows, although television networks are holding off from declaring him the victor as officials continue to count votes.

“The numbers tell us … it’s a clear and convincing story: We’re going to win this race,” Biden said late on Friday, adding he and his running mate Kamala Harris were already meeting with experts as they prepare for the White House.