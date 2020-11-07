Biden predicts victory as he leads over Trump: Live news

The key contests, Electoral College and battleground states explained ahead of Tuesday’s vote in the United States.
Americans have been waiting longer than in any presidential election since 2000 to see who wins.
Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera’s continuing coverage of the US elections. This is Shereena Qazi, taking over from Joseph Stepansky.
Biden says he is going to win the US presidency as his lead over Trump in battleground states grows, although television networks are holding off from declaring him the victor as officials continue to count votes.
“The numbers tell us … it’s a clear and convincing story: We’re going to win this race,” Biden said late on Friday, adding he and his running mate Kamala Harris were already meeting with experts as they prepare for the White House.