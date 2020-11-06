Live
News

Prominent Zimbabwe journalist remains behind bars for tweet

Hopewell Chin’ono was accused of breaching his bail conditions by tweeting about the court outcome of a gold smuggling scandal.

Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono was charged with obstructing justice and contempt of court for a tweet [File: Philimon Bulawayo/Reuters]
Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono was charged with obstructing justice and contempt of court for a tweet [File: Philimon Bulawayo/Reuters]
6 Nov 2020

Award-winning Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono was charged on Friday with obstructing justice and ordered held in a maximum-security prison.

Chin’ono is accused of breaching his bail conditions by tweeting about the court outcome of a gold smuggling scandal despite a ban on him posting on Twitter.

He had initially been arrested in July on charges of inciting public violence before planned anti-government protests but was freed in September on bail.

The 49-year-old, who was arrested again on Tuesday, arrived at the Harare magistrate’s court in leg irons and handcuffs, where he was charged with obstructing justice and contempt of court for the tweet.

His latest detention is linked to the arrest of Zimbabwe Miners Federation head Henrietta Rushwaya at Harare Airport on October 26 as she was about to board a flight to Dubai with six kilos (13 pounds) of gold in her hand luggage.

In a tweet, Chin’ono said he had talked to prosecutors about Rushwaya, an act which the state said had jeopardised “the integrity of the case against himself and that of Rushwaya”.

Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa ordered that Chin’ono be detained at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, which houses convicted criminals on death row or serving life terms.

His legal team said his case should not be heard by a Special Anti-Corruption Court as it did not involve graft, and said the new detention conditions threatened their client’s welfare.

“Why is he being kept together with most- dangerous criminals in D Section when he is not a dangerous criminal?” lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa asked.

“Why is he being brought to court in leg irons and handcuffs, yet he should be at remand prison?”

Chin’ono had initially been detained for 45 days for “inciting public violence” before planned demonstrations against corruption and deteriorating living standards that were thwarted by a heavy deployment of police and soldiers.

Praised for his investigative journalism, he helped expose a multimillion-dollar scandal involving the procurement of coronavirus supplies in May.

He is scheduled to be back in court on Monday, when he is expected to apply for bail.

Source : AFP
More from News

US rights group lawsuit seeks COVID-19 records for ICE detention

ACLU says immigrants and staff in detention facilities 'continue to get infected and die from COVID-19' as agencies delay release of documents [File: Mike Blake/Reuters]

Recounts: What are the rules in key contested states?

Aiden Franklin, 9, and Isabel Franklin, 7, attend a protest of the counting of mail ballots in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on November 6 [Mark Makela/Reuters]

Infographic: What are Biden and Trump’s paths forward?

A combination picture shows US presidential candidates President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden pumping their fists during a campaign events [File: Jonathan Ernst/Brian Snyder]

Colombia, ex-FARC rebels to improve housing, hold security talks

Former fighters of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) participate in a protest called 'Pilgrimage for Life and Peace' demanding security guarantees and compliance with the peace agreements signed with the government, in Bogota, Colombia [Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters]
Most Read

Biden to address US, takes lead in Pennsylvania, Georgia: Live

People rally to demand every vote be counted outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania [Tracie Van Auken/EPA]

US networks pull the plug on Trump’s live address due to ‘lies’

The president spoke as late vote counting in battleground states showed Democrat Joe Biden steadily closing in on victory [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Kremlin denies reports Putin planning to quit amid health fears

Vladimir Putin was first elected as Russia's president in 2000 [File: Reuters]

Lessons not learned from Trump’s 2016 election victory

Trump received the second-most votes of any US presidential candidate in history [Gene J Puskar/AP Photo]