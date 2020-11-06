Democracy at work or a spectacle?: World reacts to US elections

While Iran has mocked the ongoing elections, countries like Turkey, France and China have struck a more conciliatory tone.

The 2020 US elections have entered their fourth day as vote counting continues to determine who will be the next president.

The race between Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden is too close to call, with razor-thin margins separating the two individuals.

Incumbent Trump has alleged widespread “fraud” is taking place, courting controversy from across the American political and media spectrum, as well as foreign leaders and diplomats.

Here is how leaders across the globe have reacted to the United States elections:

Iran

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has mocked the rancorous aftermath of Election Day in the US, saying the vote has exposed the reality of its democracy.

“What a spectacle!” Khamenei tweeted late on Wednesday. “One says this is the most fraudulent election in US history. Who says that? The president who is currently in office.”

What a spectacle! One says this is the most fraudulent election in US history. Who says that? The president who is currently in office. His rival says Trump intends to rig the election! This is how #USElections & US democracy are.

Turkey

Turkey is ready to work with whoever wins the US election, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Friday, despite a friendship with Trump that has helped the two countries through turbulent times.

“Regardless of which candidate takes office in the US, we will pursue a sincere approach to improve our relations,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Germany

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday the US is more than a one-man show, and good losers are more important for democracy than great winners, in an interview with the Funke media group.

“The USA is more than a one-man show. Those who continue to add fuel to the fire in the current situation are acting irresponsibly,” Maas said.

Russia

The Kremlin has issued concerns over the process.

“Any uncertainty in the most powerful world economy, in one of the largest countries, has and could potentially have negative consequences for global affairs,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: “Obvious shortcomings of the American electoral system are evident … partly due to the archaic nature of the relevant legislation and the lack of regulation in a number of fundamental points.”

But opposition leader Alexey Navalny suggested the delay was comforting, a sign of democracy at work.

“Woke up and went on Twitter to see who won. Still unclear. Now that’s (what I call) elections,” he tweeted.

Проснулся, полез в твиттер, чтобы узнать, кто выиграл. До сих пор ничего неясно. Вот это выборы, так выборы.

Nigeria

Nigerian Senator Shehu Sani on Twitter said American democracy had been an “exemplar for freedom and good conduct”.

“We all now know about its imperfections and vulnerabilities. Like in everything else,pick the good & take lessons from the bad,” he posted on Twitter.

American model of democracy has been a reference point for standard,order and https://t.co/39BQTdi7JN has been an exemplar for freedom and good conduct.We all now know about its imperfections & https://t.co/UVV8FZwEmv in everything else,pick the good & take lessons from the bad.

Australia

Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the delayed US election outcome as a demonstration of democracy.

“I have great confidence in the democracy of the United States and I have great confidence in their institutions and the thing about great institutions and democracies is they deal with whatever challenges come, just like our own does,” Morrison told reporters in Sydney.

China

Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng on Thursday said, “despite disagreements between the two countries”, there were “common interests and space for cooperation”.

“Sustaining and moving forward a healthy and stable China-U. S. relationship is in line with the fundamental interests of the two peoples,” the minister said at the 20th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Bejing.

Soothing words on U.S.-China relations from vice foreign minister Le Yucheng (widely tipped as a possible future foreign minister)

France

France’s foreign minister said on Thursday he had faith good sense would prevail in the US election and its strong democratic values would ensure the correct results.

“I have faith in US institutions validating the results of the election,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told Europe 1 radio.