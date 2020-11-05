Live
News

Trump allegations ‘undermined trust in democracy’: OSCE observer

The head of an international observer mission slammed President Trump’s allegations saying it harms public trust in democratic institutions.

The OSCE said there was no evidence of election fraud in Tuesday's vote [File: Mandel Ngan/AFP]
The OSCE said there was no evidence of election fraud in Tuesday's vote [File: Mandel Ngan/AFP]
5 Nov 2020

An international observer mission to the US elections has criticised President Donald Trump’s allegations of election rigging, saying he undermined trust in democracy.

The mission of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which monitors elections throughout Western nations and the former Soviet Union, said there was no evidence of election fraud in Tuesday’s vote which was “competitive and well managed”, despite challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Baseless allegations of systematic deficiencies, notably by the incumbent president, including on election night, harm public trust in democratic institutions,” Michael Georg Link, who led the mission, said in a statement.

In a preliminary report, the mission warned that statements by Trump during the campaign “were perceived by many as increasing the potential for politically-motivated violence after the elections”.

“Such statements by an incumbent president weaken public confidence in state institutions,” the report added.

The mission also called for the counting of all votes after the Trump campaign said it had sued to stop the process in the crucial states of Michigan and Pennsylvania.

“The enormous effort made by election workers, supported by many engaged citizens, ensured that voters could cast their votes despite legal and technical challenges,” Urszula Gacek, head of ODIHR’s (OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights) election observation mission said.

“But this election is not over, and we remain here in DC and in key states around the country until it is. It is vital that every properly cast ballot is properly counted.”

The organisation also highlighted concerns over campaign finance. According to the report, the total expenditure is estimated to reach $14bn for these elections.

The OSCE sent 102 observers from 39 countries to observe the development of the elections. They also highlighted concerns about campaign financing and a polarised media landscape but noted freedom of expression was respected ahead of the elections.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

India-made COVID-19 vaccine likely by February: Gov’t scientist

In this photo illustration, a logo of COVAXIN is displayed on a mobile phone [Avishek Das/Getty Images]

In pictures: Protesters rally across US as votes are counted

A demonstrator holds a sign at a protest in New York [Mark Abramson/Bloomberg]

France condemns Erdogan over Islam row, threatens sanctions

Erdogan and Macron clash over several issues on the international scene, including Libya, the eastern Mediterranean and Nagorno-Karabakh [File: Christian Hartmann/Pool/Reuters]

Trump backers converge on vote centres in Michigan, Arizona

A supporter of Trump gestures during a protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona November 4 [Edgard Garrido/Reuters]
Most Read

Biden edges closer to projected electoral victory: Live news

A Republican election challenger at right watches over election inspectors as they examine a ballot as votes are counted into the early morning hours Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the central counting board in Detroit. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

US Elections: Why North Carolina is still too close to call

A man wearing a mask gathers with a group in support of Black Voters Matter at the Graham Civic Center polling site in Graham, North Carolina [Gerry Broome/AP Images]

Nile dam talks between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan fail again

Ethiopia views the mega-dam project as essential for its electrification and development [File: Adwa Pictures/AFP]

Explainer: What might happen if US election result is disputed?

Election inspector Ron Takala processes ballots as the counting of absentee votes begins on Election Day at City Hall in Warren, Michigan, in Macomb County, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 [[David Goldman/AP Photo] (AP Photo)