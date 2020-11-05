Live
Macron calls for tighter EU border controls after attacks

French president suggests ‘re-foundation of Schengen’ after recent assault in Nice by Tunisian attacker who arrived from Italy.

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, speaks with a police technician using a drone during a visit on the strengthening of border controls at the crossing between Spain and France, at Le Perthus, France November 5, 2020 [Guillaume Horcajuelo/Pool/Reuters]
5 Nov 2020

President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called for a strengthening of border controls in the European Union’s Schengen zone following recent attacks in France and Austria.

Macron, speaking during a visit to France’s border with Spain, said France alone will bolster its border controls by doubling police numbers to 4,800.

The increased controls would target illegal immigration amid “a growing terrorism threat”, he said.

“I am in favour of an in-depth re-foundation of Schengen to re-think its organisation and beef up our common border security,” Macron added.

France has been hit by a string of attacks in recent years.

A knife-wielding Tunisian man, who arrived in France from Italy, killed three people in a church in Nice on October 30.

France has deployed thousands of soldiers to protect important sites such as places of worship and schools, and France’s security alert is at its highest level.

Source : Reuters
