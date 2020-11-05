Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

As US awaits election results, COVID-19 cases keep mounting

Several areas across the United States are seeing record-high numbers of new COVID-19 infections this week.

Several states across the US have seen a surge in COVID-19 infections in recent weeks, as well as high numbers of people requiring hospitalisation [File: Bing Guan/Reuters]
Several states across the US have seen a surge in COVID-19 infections in recent weeks, as well as high numbers of people requiring hospitalisation [File: Bing Guan/Reuters]
5 Nov 2020

As people in the United States wait for the results of a hotly contested presidential election, cases of COVID-19 continue to surge in several parts of the country.

A dozen US states reported record-high new infections this week, Reuters News Agency reported on Thursday, including Illinois and Texas, the two states leading the country in the most cases of COVID-19 reported during the past seven days.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 9,935 new cases across the state on Thursday, as well as 97 additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

The US leads the world with the most cases and deaths linked to COVID-19, and US President Donald Trump has faced months of criticism – including from his Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden – for how his administration handled the deadly pandemic.

American voters said COVID-19 was their top priority, according to a national survey of the electorate this week, and about six in 10 people said they believed the country was headed in the wrong direction.

The US has recorded the world’s highest total of COVID-19 infections and deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic [File: Bing Guan/Reuters]
The US has recorded more than 9.5 million COVID-19 cases and 234,300 deaths as of Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, in states with surging infection rates, officials are urging caution, while some put new measures in place to stem the spread of the virus.

Maine Governor Janet Mills beefed up an earlier executive order that required mask use when it is difficult to maintain social distance.

Signs must now be posted in public places to notify people that they can be denied entrance for not wearing a mask, the order now states.

A public health order in Alabama also requires masks in public spaces until December 11, although the state lifted on Thursday limits on the number of people in public places, such as stores and fitness centres.

Alabama reported its highest number of new COVID-19 cases since early August on Wednesday and more than 1,020 people were hospitalised – an increase of 45 percent since late September.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

Fed chief’s wishlist for economy: More stimulus and mask-wearing

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Thursday that the economic outlook is still 'extraordinarily uncertain' and that much depends on keeping the virus in check [File: Tasos Katopodis/Pool via Reuters]

Facebook bans Pro-Trump group for threats of violence

Supporters of US President Donald Trump hold signs and chant during a protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election in Arizona [Cheney Orr/Reuters]

Explainer: A closer look at key battleground Arizona

Tabulators check ballots at the Maricopa County Recorder's Office in Phoenix, Arizona [Rick D'Elia/EPA]

Oil edges lower as US election results remain in limbo

Crude futures declined less than 1 percent after bouncing between gains and losses during Thursday's session amid continuing US presidential election uncertainty [File: Bloomberg]
Most Read

With election results still unclear, Biden urges calm: Live news

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden makes a statement on the 2020 U.S. presidential election results during a brief appearance before reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tigray region alleges bombings in Ethiopia’s ‘unexpected war’

Tensions with the TPLF have been escalating since September, when Tigray held regional elections in defiance of the federal government [File: Eduardo Soteras/AFP]

Why are news outlets reporting different US election results?

As votes are still counted in Arizona a billboard posts a site where people can look for election results Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Phoenix. [Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo] (AP Photo)

From Ghana to Nigeria: Little pieces of home

Thirteen-year-old Koffi left Ghana for the first time when he came to Nigeria to work as a farm hand [Femi Amogunla/Al Jazeera]