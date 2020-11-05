Live
News

Afghanistan violence jumps 50 percent amid peace talks: Watchdog

Violent attacks increased by 50 percent in recent months even as Kabul negotiates with the Taliban, a US watchdog says.

SIGAR reported 2,561 civilian casualties this quarter, including 876 deaths, up 43 percent from the April to June period [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]
SIGAR reported 2,561 civilian casualties this quarter, including 876 deaths, up 43 percent from the April to June period [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]
5 Nov 2020

Violent attacks in Afghanistan have surged by 50 percent over recent months, even as the Kabul government and the Taliban launched unprecedented peace talks in September, a US watchdog warned on Thursday.

Despite brief lulls provided by two temporary ceasefires over the summer, fighting has raged across the country as the Taliban launched devastating attacks on provincial capitals and security installations, with fears the violence may jeopardise negotiations.

Attacks against Afghan forces and civilians were 50 percent higher in the three months to the end of September when compared to the previous quarter, the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) said in its quarterly report to the US Congress.

“Overall enemy-initiated attacks this quarter were also characterized as ‘above seasonal norms’,” the report added.

The watchdog reported 2,561 civilian casualties this quarter, including 876 deaths, up 43 percent from the April to June period.

The report’s publication comes as scattered calls to boycott the ongoing peace talks have been raised following back-to-back attacks on education centres in Kabul claimed by ISIL, but which some government officials insist were carried out by the Taliban.

Earlier this week, at least 22 students were killed in Kabul University in an attack claimed by ISIL.

Little progress has been made in meetings between Afghan government negotiators and the Taliban since the talks started on September 12, with negotiations stalled over the basic framework of talks and an agenda still undecided.

Both sides have routinely accused each other of upping hostilities and killing civilians.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the US envoy who negotiated a separate deal with the Taliban in February, has repeatedly warned that “continued high levels of violence can threaten the peace process and the agreement and the core understanding that there is no military solution” to the Afghan conflict.

US influence over Afghanistan’s battlegrounds is on the wane, however, with the Pentagon looking to withdraw all its troops that remain in the country by next May.

Confusion over the ongoing US election vote count has raised further questions over whether Washington’s withdrawal from Afghanistan after 19 years of war will continue on schedule or accelerate if Trump clinches another term in the White House.

The Trump administration signed an agreement with the Taliban in February, which called for the withdrawal of US forces and a guarantee by the Afghan armed group not to harm US security interests.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

India’s capital New Delhi suffers most toxic air in a year

Smog envelopes the skyline in New Delhi [Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]

Kosovo president resigns to face war crimes charges

Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci has resigned to face war crimes charges at an international court [File: Visar Kryeziu/AP]

Tanzania’s Magufuli sworn in for second term after disputed vote

Magufuli said he will not pursue another term amid concerns the ruling party might try to extend the presidency’s two-term limit [AFP]

India-made COVID-19 vaccine likely by February: Gov’t scientist

In this photo illustration, a logo of COVAXIN is displayed on a mobile phone [Avishek Das/Getty Images]
Most Read

Biden edges closer to projected electoral victory: Live news

A Republican election challenger at right watches over election inspectors as they examine a ballot as votes are counted into the early morning hours Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the central counting board in Detroit. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

France condemns Erdogan over Islam row, threatens sanctions

Erdogan and Macron clash over several issues on the international scene, including Libya, the eastern Mediterranean and Nagorno-Karabakh [File: Christian Hartmann/Pool/Reuters]

Trump backers converge on vote centres in Michigan, Arizona

A supporter of Trump gestures during a protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona November 4 [Edgard Garrido/Reuters]

Five key US states that will decide the fate of Biden and Trump

Biden and Trump are locked in a tight race as counting continues [File: Angela Weiss and Saul Loeb/AFP]