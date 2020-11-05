Live
News|Taliban

Afghanistan: Several dead, wounded in two explosions

Taliban claims responsibility for bombs placed inside the car and the guesthouse of a pro-government commander identified as Nazar Gul.

Attacks against Afghan forces and civilians were 50 percent higher in the three months to the end of September compared with the previous quarter [File: Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]
Attacks against Afghan forces and civilians were 50 percent higher in the three months to the end of September compared with the previous quarter [File: Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]
5 Nov 2020

At least three people were killed and 17 others were wounded in two back-to-back explosions in Afghanistan’s northern province of Balkh.

The incident happened on Thursday in Shulgara district at approximately 11am (06:30 GMT), the provincial governor’s spokesman, Munir Ahmad Farhad, told the dpa news agency.

According to the official, the blasts happened as a result of two bombs placed inside the vehicle and the guesthouse of a well-known pro-government commander in the district.

The local commander identified as Nazar Gul and 16 of his armed men were wounded in the explosions, while his son and two of his guests were killed, Farhad said.

Local officials described Gul as an anti-Taliban figure who has played an important role in the mobilisation of people in support of the central government in the district.

The Taliban later claimed responsibility for the attack in a tweet, saying they were planning an operation.

Taliban fighters are active in the province and usually carry out attacks on pro-government forces.

Although the government in Kabul and the Taliban launched unprecedented peace talks in September, fighting has raged across the country as the Taliban has launched devastating attacks on provincial capitals and security installations, with fears the violence may jeopardise negotiations.

Attacks against Afghan forces and civilians were 50 percent higher in the three months to the end of September when compared with the previous quarter, the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) said in its quarterly report to the US Congress.

The watchdog reported 2,561 civilian casualties this quarter, including 876 deaths, up 43 percent from the April-June period.

Afghan journalists film inside a classroom after the attack at the Kabul University, Afghanistan, where 22 students were killed earlier this week [File: Mohammad Ismail/Reuters]
The report’s publication comes as scattered calls to boycott the continuing peace talks have been raised following back-to-back attacks on education centres in Kabul claimed by the ISIL (ISIS) group, but which some government officials insist were carried out by the Taliban.

Earlier this week, at least 22 students were killed at the Kabul University in an attack claimed by ISIL.

Little progress has been made in meetings between Afghan government negotiators and the Taliban since the talks started on September 12, with negotiations stalled over the basic framework of talks and an agenda still undecided.

Both sides have routinely accused each other of upping hostilities and killing civilians.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

US election: What you need to know in 500 words

Counter-protesters chant during a 'Stop the Steal' protest by supporters of President Donald Trump at an election centre in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 4 [Steve Marcus/Reuters]

Is US election uncertainty powering bitcoin higher?

Infamously volatile, bitcoin has made parabolic runs upward before, notably in December 2017 and mid-2019, before significant plunges [File: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]

Ethiopia mobilises for ‘unexpected war’ in northern Tigray region

Tensions with the TPLF have been escalating since September, when Tigray held regional elections in defiance of the federal government [File: Eduardo Soteras/AFP]

AstraZeneca chief says COVID vaccine on track for year end

Most Read

US presidential election still in limbo: Live news

Municipal workers extract Luzerne County ballots from their envelopes in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. [Mary Altaffer/AP Photo]

Biden edges closer to projected electoral victory: Live news

A Republican election challenger at right watches over election inspectors as they examine a ballot as votes are counted into the early morning hours Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the central counting board in Detroit. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

From Ghana to Nigeria: Little pieces of home

Thirteen-year-old Koffi left Ghana for the first time when he came to Nigeria to work as a farm hand [Femi Amogunla/Al Jazeera]

Why is Bangladesh protesting against France?

Several protest rallies have been held across the country calling for 'boycotting goods from France' [Mahmud Hossain Opu/Al Jazeera]