Live
News|Donald Trump

Saudi Arabia allows Israeli commercial planes to use its airspace

Riyadh gives approval night before low-cost Israir due to fly its first planned route to the UAE, using Saudi airspace.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets senior White House adviser Jared Kushner in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in September 2020 [File: Saudi Press Agency via AP Photo]
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets senior White House adviser Jared Kushner in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in September 2020 [File: Saudi Press Agency via AP Photo]
30 Nov 2020

Saudi Arabia agreed to let Israeli airliners cross its airspace en route to the United Arab Emirates after talks between Saudi officials and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, news agency Reuters and Israeli media outlets have reported.

Kushner and Middle East envoys Avi Berkowitz and Brian Hook raised the issue shortly after they arrived in Saudi Arabia for talks. “We were able to reconcile the issue,” an official from the administration of United States President Donald Trump told Reuters on Monday.

The agreement was hammered out just hours before Israel’s first commercial flight to the UAE was planned on Tuesday morning. The Israir flight was at risk of being cancelled with no overflight agreement.

The direct flights are an offshoot of normalisation deals Israel reached this year with the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan.

The UAE has already reaped benefits from normalisation, including the White House pushing forward with arms sales, including an advanced fighter jet, to the Gulf country.

“This should resolve any issues that should occur with Israeli carriers taking people from Israel to the UAE and back and to Bahrain,” the White House official told Reuters.

Kushner and his team were to meet the emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the emir of Kuwait later this week.

One goal of the trip is to try to persuade Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to end a three-year blockade of Qatar.

Qatar has been under an air, land and sea blockade imposed by GCC members Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain, and non-GCC member Egypt, since June 2017.

They cut ties with Doha after claiming it supported “terrorism”.

Qatar has vehemently rejected the allegations, saying there was “no legitimate justification” for severing relations.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Controversial pipeline given green light by Minnesota regulators

An activist opposing the Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline dangles a protest sign from a steel structure erected outside the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission office in St Paul, Minnesota in 2018 [File: Rod Nickel/Reuters]

US weekly jobless claims data flawed says government watchdog

The GAO said the problems in data collection and reporting were making it hard for policymakers to get a reliable picture of what unemployment was doing during the pandemic [File: Elise Amendola/AP]

Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon surges to 12-year high

Destruction of the Amazon rainforest rose to 11,088sq km (2.7 million acres) in 2020 [File: Andre Penner/AP Photo]

The Trumps’ final White House Christmas decorations unveiled

This is the final Christmas in the White House for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]
Most Read

Old and young, Chinese vent anger at move to raise retirement age

China's retirement ages are far below the global average for men and women, according to analysis by insurer Allianz [File: China Daily via Reuters]

Iranian official accuses Israel of killing Fakhrizadeh remotely

The scene of the attack that killed prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran [WANA via Reuters]

Trump adviser Kushner and team heading to Qatar, Saudi Arabia

In September, Qatar's ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, met with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner in Doha, Qatar [File: Qatar News Agency via Reuters]

Kaavan’s not-so lonely journey to freedom in Cambodia

Elephant Kaavan, 36, was finally relocated from grim conditions at Marghazar Zoo in Islamabad to Cambodia [Courtesy: Four Paws]