Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

India investigates alleged AstraZeneca vaccine ‘adverse reaction’

A 40-year-old trial volunteer claims he suffered serious ‘neurological and psychological’ symptoms but the vaccine company dismisses his allegations.

The Serum Institute of India responded in a statement saying the "allegations in the notice are malicious and misconceived" [Dado Ruvic/Reuters]
The Serum Institute of India responded in a statement saying the "allegations in the notice are malicious and misconceived" [Dado Ruvic/Reuters]
30 Nov 2020

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is assisting an inquiry into an alleged adverse reaction during AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine trial but has found no reason to recommend halting it, a senior official at the regulator said.

A 40-year-old man said in a complaint seen by Reuters news agency that he had suffered serious “neurological and psychological” symptoms after receiving the vaccine in a trial being run by the British drugmaker’s partner, the Serum Institute of India (SII).

“There was no immediate cause of concern at this stage,” Samiran Panda, head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the ICMR, the research body involved in trials, told Reuters.

“It doesn’t mean that long term assessment will not happen, it is still happening. I am aware of the activity,” Panda said.

AstraZeneca did not respond to a request for comment.

Law firm NGR Prasad & R Rajaram Advocates sent the complaint by the unnamed volunteer, who is seeking 50 million rupees ($676,288) in compensation and a suspension of testing, manufacturing and distribution of the vaccine, to ICMR, SII, AstraZeneca and the Drugs Controller General of India.

The Serum Institute of India responded in a statement saying the “allegations in the notice are malicious and misconceived”.

“While the Serum Institute of India is sympathetic with the volunteer’s medical condition, there’s absolutely no correlation with the vaccine trial. The volunteer is falsely laying the blame for his medical problems on the COVID vaccine trial,” SII said.

“(The) volunteer was specifically informed by the medical team that the complications he suffered were independent of the vaccine trial he underwent,” it added.

India’s novel coronavirus cases rose by 38,772 on Monday, the health ministry said, making it the 23rd straight day that daily cases stayed below 50,000.

The country now has recorded a cumulative 9.43 million infections, the second-highest in the world after the United States, but daily cases have been dipping since hitting a peak in September.

Deaths rose by 443 in the last 24 hours and now total 137,139.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Ethiopia: PM Abiy rejects claims army killed civilians in Tigray

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks during a question and answer session with lawmakers in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, November 30, 2020 [Tiksa Negeri/Reuters] (Reuters)

Moderna says will request US, Europe vaccine authorisation Monday

East Med: Turkish research ship back in port ahead of EU summit

In this still from a video by the Turkish Energy Ministry on August 12, 2020, Turkey's research vessel, Oruc Reis, is heading west of Antalya on the Mediterranean [Turkish Energy Ministry via AP, Pool]

Iran buries slain nuclear scientist, promises retaliation

Mourners attend the burial ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh at the shrine of Imamzadeh Saleh in Tehran [Hamed Malekpour/WANA via Reuters]
Most Read

Leader of Tigray’s forces tells Ethiopia PM to ‘stop the madness’

Ethiopians fleeing Tigray conflict take refuge at Sudan's Um Rakuba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border [Baz Ratner/Reuters]

Old and young, Chinese vent anger at move to raise retirement age

China's retirement ages are far below the global average for men and women, according to analysis by insurer Allianz [File: China Daily via Reuters]

Trump adviser Kushner and team heading to Qatar, Saudi Arabia

In September, Qatar's ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, met with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner in Doha, Qatar [File: Qatar News Agency via Reuters]

At least 110 civilians killed in ‘gruesome’ Nigeria massacre

People attend a funeral for those killed in the attack [Jossy Ola/AP Photo]