Live
News|Houthis

Yemen: Houthis claim killing of several Saudi soldiers in Marib

No comment from Saudis but its media reported death of a military official on the battlefield in Yemen.

Yemen has been beset by violence since 2014, when the Houthis overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa [File: Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
Yemen has been beset by violence since 2014, when the Houthis overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa [File: Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
30 Nov 2020

Yemen’s Houthi fighters have claimed the killing of at least eight Saudi soldiers.

Yahya Saree, a military spokesman for the Iran-aligned group, said late on Sunday that fighters attacked the Tadawin camp in the Marib governorate, where Saudi forces are stationed with a ballistic missile.

Several Saudi soldiers were also wounded, Saree said.

There has been no comment from Saudi Arabia on the attack in Marib but its media reported the death of a lieutenant colonel without specifying the circumstances and location of his death.

Yemen has been beset by violence since 2014, when the Houthis overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

The crisis escalated in 2015 as a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

Yemen is facing “the world’s worst humanitarian crisis” according to the UN, and many people do not have the essentials they need to survive such as food and water.

The UN children’s agency UNICEF has said that millions of children’s lives are at “high risk” as the country moves closer to famine.

A fisherman paddles his boat past destroyed buildings on the coast of the port city of Hodeidah, Yemen [File: Hani Mohammed/ AP Photo]
On Sunday, pro-government forces said at least seven civilians had been killed in a shelling attack by the Houthis in the western coastal province of Hodeidah.

According to Yemen’s army brigade al-Amalika, 10 others were injured in the attack in a village south of the coastal city of the same name.

The Houthi rebels have not yet commented on the attack.

Hodeidah is the main entry point for Yemen’s commercial imports and aid.

The UN has called on Yemen’s internationally recognised government and the Houthi group to exercise restraint and stop the escalation in Hodeidah.

Confrontations between the forces of the two sides escalated in several areas of the governorate during the past several days, amid accusations of escalation.

“During the past week, air strikes, the use of improvised explosive devices and ground attacks were reported,” said the head of the UN mission in Hodeidah, Abhijit Goha, adding that the reports of civilian casualties, including children, are particularly disturbing.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

Burundi refugees forcibly disappeared, tortured in Tanzania: HRW

More than 150,000 Burundians fled the deadly political turmoil in 2015 [File: Jerome Delay/AP]

COVID-19 surge triggers deadly prison riot in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan police officers stand guard at the entrance to the Mahara prison complex following the unrest [Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo]

Old and young, Chinese vent anger at move to raise retirement age

China's retirement ages are far below the global average for men and women, according to analysis by insurer Allianz [File: China Daily via Reuters]

Biden names all-female senior White House communications team

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have sought to inject diversity in their appointments and nominations so far, ahead of their January 20 swearing-in [Joshua Roberts/Reuters]
Most Read

Leader of Ethiopia’s Tigray forces says fighting near Mekelle

Ethiopian refugees at the Um Rakuba camp which houses refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Sudan [Baz Ratner/Reuters]

At least 110 civilians killed in ‘gruesome’ Nigeria massacre

People attend a funeral for those killed in the attack [Jossy Ola/AP Photo]

Trump adviser Kushner and team heading to Qatar, Saudi Arabia

In September, Qatar's ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, met with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner in Doha, Qatar [File: Qatar News Agency via Reuters]

Australia demands China apology over ‘repugnant’ Twitter post

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is demanding the removal of a 'repugnant' post by a senior Chinese official and an apology [File: Issei Kato/Reuters]