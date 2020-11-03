US weather conditions largely favourable on Election Day

A cold wind, a little snow and some rain but it’s largely sunny across the United States as tens of millions of Americans vote

Sunshine is the majority forecast for Tuesday in the United States. It may be a surprise after a record hurricane season and recent snow as far south as New Mexico but for today, Election Day it is the case for most. But the United States cover a huge area over diverse geography so there is always “weather” going on.

In the Pacific state of Washington rain is already falling and edging into Oregon. Seattle’s rain will keep the temperature at 13 Celsius (55 Fahrenheit). For Seattle, this is pretty average.

You might have expected severe cold having seen how everyone was dressed in the flurry of last minute rallies. And there is definitely a cold wind blowing across the Great Lakes and New England.

People line up to vote at the James Weldon Johnson School PS 57 on Election Day in Harlem in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, United States [Andrew Kelly/Reuters] Burlington in Vermont started off the day below freezing and will not exceed 3 degrees Celsius (39F) today, and that’s before the windchill is added. Added to that, upper New York State, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine will probably see a little snow.

Pennsylvania is in a cold wind too but this will ease in the sunshine and Pittsburgh will hit 11C (52F) as the breeze drops. Likewise, Cleveland, Ohio after a cold start should get up to 13C (55F) in the sunshine and falling breeze.

Voters line up at a polling station on Election Day in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States [Sam Wolfe/Reuters] In unsurprising contrast, Florida is temporarily shower-free and warm, but not sunny and hot. In a stiff northeast breeze that is carrying cotton wool clouds, Miami might reach 24C (75F) , about 5C below average.

There is a small chance of a shower in southern Florida and would you believe the reason? Hurricane Eta, hundreds of kilometres away over Nicaragua, is helping to align the showers over the Bahamas and they may clip Florida.

Georgia has lost it’s warm and humid feel but Atlanta should have a sunny day and climb up to a below average 17C (63F)

Arizona is hot and sunny, about 6 degrees C above average for this time of the year at 33C by the afternoon. This is enough to prompt one or two thunderstorms.