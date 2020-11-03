Live
News|Football

Argentina football great Maradona to undergo brain surgery

Maradona, who was admitted to hospital on Monday for anaemia and dehydration, will undergo surgery for a subdural haematoma.

Maradona's fans hang up a banner with his portrait outside a hospital where he was admitted [Matias Baglietto/Reuters]
3 Nov 2020

Argentine football great Diego Maradona will undergo surgery for a subdural haematoma, a blood clot on the brain, following his admission to a hospital a day earlier.

Maradona’s doctor Leopoldo Luque spoke to reporters on Tuesday, saying that the procedure was a “routine surgery”.

“We are going to operate today. He is lucid, he understands, he agrees with the intervention,” Luque said.

Luque added that Maradona will be transferred to Olivos Clinic in Buenos Aires province.

Maradona, 60, was admitted to the Ipensa clinic in La Plata, Argentina on Monday for anaemia and dehydration [Matias Baglietto/Reuters]
Maradona, 60, was admitted to the Ipensa clinic in La Plata, Argentina on Monday for anaemia and dehydration.

The footballer, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and is widely considered to be one of the greatest players of all time, coaches local club Gimnasia y Esgrima.

He last appeared in public on his 60th birthday on Friday before his side’s league match against Patronato.

Dozens of fans of Gimnasia y Esgrima have converged on the hospital since Monday evening, waving flags and holding posters with messages of support as they waited for news of Maradona’s health.

“What we want the most is for Diego to get out of all this. He can, he is the greatest, the greatest in the world,” said Diego Bermudez, 41, a Maradona fan waiting outside the hospital.

Source : News Agencies
