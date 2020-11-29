Wisconsin recount confirms Joe Biden victory over Donald Trump

Second Wisconsin county finishes recount, confirming that Biden beat Trump by more than 20,000 votes in the US state.

The recount of presidential ballots in Wisconsin’s two largest counties has finished, confirming that United States Democratic President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the key swing state by more than 20,000 votes.

Dane County finished its recount on Sunday, according to the county clerk, a few days after Milwaukee County finished its own recount.

Each recount produced little change in the final breakdown of the more than 800,000 ballots cast in the state.

The recounts were ordered by the Wisconsin Elections Commission after Trump paid $3m to recount ballots in the two biggest and most liberal counties in the state. Election officials accused Trump campaign observers of attempting to obstruct the recount, in some cases by challenging each ballot that was brought to be counted.

The Trump campaign alleged irregularities in the counties, but no evidence has been presented of illegal activity.

In the end, Biden’s overall lead over Trump in Wisconsin grew by 87 votes.