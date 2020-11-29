Live
Simply 2020
News|US Elections 2020

Wisconsin recount confirms Joe Biden victory over Donald Trump

Second Wisconsin county finishes recount, confirming that Biden beat Trump by more than 20,000 votes in the US state.

Observers watch ballots during a hand recount of United States presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee [File: Nam Y Huh/AP Photo]
Observers watch ballots during a hand recount of United States presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee [File: Nam Y Huh/AP Photo]
29 Nov 2020

The recount of presidential ballots in Wisconsin’s two largest counties has finished, confirming that United States Democratic President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the key swing state by more than 20,000 votes.

Dane County finished its recount on Sunday, according to the county clerk, a few days after Milwaukee County finished its own recount.

Each recount produced little change in the final breakdown of the more than 800,000 ballots cast in the state.

The recounts were ordered by the Wisconsin Elections Commission after Trump paid $3m to recount ballots in the two biggest and most liberal counties in the state. Election officials accused Trump campaign observers of attempting to obstruct the recount, in some cases by challenging each ballot that was brought to be counted.

The Trump campaign alleged irregularities in the counties, but no evidence has been presented of illegal activity.

In the end, Biden’s overall lead over Trump in Wisconsin grew by 87 votes.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Fauci warns of ‘surge upon surge’ of COVID-19 in coming weeks

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has warned of a 'surge upon a surge' of infections in coming weeks [File: Susan Walsh/The Associated Press]

Brazil polls open in municipal runoff elections

A man votes at a polling station during the municipal election runoff in Sao Paulo [Nelson Almeida/AFP]

Plan to boost Swiss firms’ global liability fails in referendum

The initiative to change the constitution was launched by an alliance of 130 non-governmental organisations [Fabrice COFFRINI/AFP]

Argentine prosecutors investigate death of football star Maradona

Police officers stand guard outside the building where Leopoldo Luque, the personal doctor of the late Diego Maradona, has his office in Buenos Aires, Argentina [Agustin Marcarian/Reuters]
Most Read

At least 110 civilians killed in ‘gruesome’ Nigeria massacre

A mass burial took place on Sunday at Zabarmari village [Ahmed Kingimi/Reuters]

Poison gas, firing squads: US approves more execution methods

This year, the Justice Department put to death more people than during the previous half-century [Michael Conroy/AP]

Trump loses another election court challenge

US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport in October [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Iran parliament demands end of nuclear inspections after murder