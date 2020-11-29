Live
News|Football

Argentine prosecutors investigate death of football star Maradona

Officials order search of properties of Maradona’s personal doctor days after the football legend’s sudden death.

Police officers stand guard outside the building where Leopoldo Luque, the personal doctor of the late Diego Maradona, has his office in Buenos Aires, Argentina [Agustin Marcarian/Reuters]
Police officers stand guard outside the building where Leopoldo Luque, the personal doctor of the late Diego Maradona, has his office in Buenos Aires, Argentina [Agustin Marcarian/Reuters]
29 Nov 2020

Argentine justice officials are investigating the death of soccer star Diego Maradona and ordered the search of properties of his personal doctor on Sunday, a local prosecutor’s office said.

Maradona died at age 60 of a heart attack on Wednesday. The search order was requested by prosecutors in the affluent Buenos Aires suburb San Isidro and signed by a local judge, according to a statement issued by the prosecutor’s office.

“Yesterday [Saturday] the investigation and substantiation of evidence continued with the taking of statements from people including direct relatives of the deceased,” it said.

“By virtue of the evidence that was collected, it was considered necessary to request searches at the home and office of doctor Leopoldo Luque,” the prosecutor’s office said in the statement.

The prosecutor’s office provided no information on what prompted the investigation.

Maradona’s lawyer, Matias Moria, on Thursday said he would ask for a full investigation of the circumstances of the football legend’s death, criticising what he said was a slow response by emergency service.

“The ambulance took more than half an hour to arrive, which was a criminal idiocy,” Matias said on Thursday in a Twitter post.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from News

At least 110 civilians killed in ‘gruesome’ Nigeria massacre

A mass burial took place on Sunday at Zabarmari village [Ahmed Kingimi/Reuters]

Indonesian volcano erupts, forcing residents to flee

An eruption of Mount Ili Lewotolok in Lembata, East Nusa Tenggara Province, Indonesia [Aken Udjan/Antara Foto/Reuters]

Condemnation after photojournalist wounded during Paris protest

Street medics tend to Syrian freelance photographer Ameer Alhalbi who was injured during clashes in a demonstration against France's 'global security' draft law [Gabrielle Cézard / AFP]

Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies aged 85

The weightlifter-turned-actor was the body, though not the voice, of Darth Vader in Star Wars (1977), The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983) [File: Thierry Zoccolan/AFP]
Most Read

Trump loses another election court challenge

US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport in October [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Poison gas, firing squads: US approves more execution methods

This year, the Justice Department put to death more people than during the previous half-century [Michael Conroy/AP]

Iran parliament demands end of nuclear inspections after murder

An image released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization shows the interior of the Fordow Uranium Conversion Facility in Qom [AFP]

Rockets hit Eritrea capital after Ethiopia declares victory

Amhara militiamen who fight alongside federal forces receive training in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia [Eduardo Soteras/AFP]