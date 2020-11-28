Live
News|Racism

French officers detained after camera caught beating of Black man

Three of the four are being questioned on suspicion of ‘violence with a racist motive’ after beating of music producer.

A CCTV camera footage shows producer Michel Zecler being beaten up by French police officers at the entrance of his music studio in Paris [Michel Zecler/GS Group via AFP]
A CCTV camera footage shows producer Michel Zecler being beaten up by French police officers at the entrance of his music studio in Paris [Michel Zecler/GS Group via AFP]
28 Nov 2020

French authorities on Friday detained four police officers suspected of beating and racially abusing a Black music producer in Paris in a case that President Emmanuel Macron said “shames us”.

Video carried by the Loopsider website shows how music producer Michel Zecler was repeatedly beaten by officers for several minutes and subjected to racial abuse as he tried to enter his music studio last weekend.

Celebrities including football World Cup winners Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann condemned the beating, while French star singer Aya Nakamura said she wished the producer strength, adding “thank you to those who filmed”.

Macron on Friday called the incident an “unacceptable attack” and asked the French government to come up with proposals to “fight against discrimination”.

The president spoke of images “which shame us”, according to a statement released on social media.

“France must never allow hate or racism to spread,” Macron said.

A presidential official said earlier Friday that Macron was “very shocked” by the images which have sparked fresh accusations of systemic racism in the French police force.

‘Hit him so hard’

“They called me ‘dirty n****r’ several times to my face while they punched me,” Zecler told reporters outside police headquarters, where he lodged a formal complaint.

In one of the videos on Loopsider a neighbour who filmed the scene from above said a plain-clothes policeman punched a kneeling Zecler in the face “maybe seven times”.

 

The policeman “hit him so hard that his hand hurt”, the witness said.

The incident has raised questions about the future of Paris police chief Didier Lallement, already in the spotlight after the controversial forced removal of a migrant camp in Paris earlier in the week.

It also put the government on the back foot as it tries to push through new security legislation that would restrict the right of the media to publish the faces of police officers.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who is in charge of the police forces, told French television that the officers had tarnished the reputation of France’s security forces.

‘Racist motive’

The four officers, all men, were detained for questioning on Friday, a source close to the case told the AFP news agency.

The officers, who had already been suspended from duty, were being held at the National Police Inspectorate General (IGPN), and prosecutors opened an investigation into violence by a person in authority and false testimony, the source said.

Three of the four were being questioned on suspicion of “violence with a racist motive” committed intentionally in a group, prosecutors said. The fourth is being questioned on suspicion of using violence but is not accused of racism.

Zecler, 41, was initially himself detained for causing violence, but prosecutors threw out that probe and began investigating the officers instead.

 

“Nausea,” said the front-page headline in the left-wing Liberation daily over a close-up picture of Zecler’s swollen and bloodied face.

“The new video of a rare ferocity … adds to a problem fed over the last months by a succession of blunders and a tendency to revert to authoritarian tendencies,” it said.

‘Unbearable’

The death in US police custody of George Floyd in May and the Black Lives Matter movement have reverberated in France where allegations of brutality against police officers are commonplace, particularly in poor and ethnically diverse urban areas.

“The French police has a structural problem with violence committed against visible minorities,” Fabien Jobard, a sociologist, told AFP.

“Unbearable video, unacceptable violence,” Mbappe wrote on Twitter next to a picture of the injured producer. “Say no to racism.”

The outcry comes after the lower house of parliament on Tuesday evening approved a security bill which would restrict the publication of photos or videos of police officers’ faces.

Media unions say it could give police a green light to prevent journalists – and social media users – from documenting abuses.

A protest against the draft law, which has yet to pass a Senate vote, has been called for Saturday in Paris

In the southern city of Toulouse, protesters took to the streets on Friday evening brandishing placards with slogans like “police everywhere, justice nowhere”.

In western Nantes, police said approximately 3,500 demonstrated, while organisers put the crowd at 6,000-7,000.

In a sign that the government could be preparing to backtrack, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced that he would appoint a commission to redraft Article 24 of the law that would restrict the publication of images of the police.

Source : AFP

Related

More from News

COVID-19 hospitalisations surge across the US, worrying officials

The United States has reported more than 13.04 million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University [File: Callaghan O'Hare/Reuters]

How Iranian scientist’s killing could derail future US-Iran talks

US President-elect Joe Biden has signalled plans to try to return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran [File: Joshua Roberts/Reuters]

Deck the halls: US families flock to real Christmas trees

It is early in the season, but both wholesale tree farmers and small cut-your-own lots are reporting strong demand, with many opening well before Thanksgiving Day [File: Paula Bronstein/AP Photo]

Suicide bomber kills several in Mogadishu ice-cream parlour

A Somali policeman secures the scene of a suicide explosion at a restaurant near a police academy, in Mogadishu [File: Feisal Omar/Reuters]
Most Read

Top Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran

Photo released by Fars News Agency shows the scene where Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in Absard, a small city just east of Tehran, Iran [Fars News Agency via AP]

Most Canadians will get COVID-19 vaccine by September: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada's COVID-19 vaccine roll-out would be the 'biggest immunisation in the history of the country' [File: Blair Gable/Reuters]

Indigenous say ‘no thanks, no giving’ 400 years after Mayflower

A wooden sign advises motorists of the location of Mashpee Wampanoag tribal lands in Massachusetts in the US [Steven Senne/AP Photo]

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh: Who was the assassinated Iranian scientist?

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, right, sits alongside two unidentified men in a meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran, January 23, 2019 [File: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP]