News|Human Rights

Cuba: Rights groups demand release of jailed artists, activists

Cuban authorities dispersed a protest in support of a jailed rapper, prompting a rare display of public dissent.

Young artists protest in front of the doors of the Ministry of Culture, in Havana, Cuba on Friday [Ismael Francisco/The Associated Press]
28 Nov 2020

Artistic freedom and human rights groups have raised concerns about curbs to civil liberties in Cuba and the detention of Cuban rapper Denis Solis Gonzalez, which led to an unusually large display of public dissent outside the country’s culture ministry on Friday.

Gonzalez was arrested on November 9 and sentenced to eight months in prison for “contempt” after insulting a police officer, a charge that Amnesty International says is “inconsistent with international human rights standards”.

Freemuse, a non-governmental organisation that advocates for artistic expression around the world, said in a statement that the rapper, who remains in jail, was unable to contact his family before November 18.

The group also condemned the arrest of Didier Almagro, a musician sentenced to three years in prison on November 13 on charges of contempt of court and public disorder for allegedly participating in a demonstration against power cuts on August 4.

Sverre Pedersen, Freemuse campaigns and advocacy manager, said the arrests and sentences violate the artists’ “basic human right to freedom of expression” and breach the United Nations’ International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which Cuba is a signatory.

“We demand that the Cuban authorities release these artists from prison and drop all charges brought against them,” Pedersen added.

Eviction of protesters

Police on Thursday evicted 14 members of the San Isidro Movement, a collective that campaigns for artistic freedom in Cuba, from a house in Old Havana.

The members had been protesting for 10 days, with some on hunger strike. Gonzalez is a member of the collective.

While opposition groups in Cuba have struggled to gain traction due to the government’s monopoly on mass media and its harsh crackdown on public shows of dissent, growing access to the internet has enabled groups like the San Isidro Movement to reach a wider audience.

The movement, founded in 2018, often spreads its message through irreverent artistic performances and has had numerous run-ins with authorities.

“They entered by force, breaking the door,” independent journalist Iliana Hernandez recounted of the eviction in a video livestreamed on Facebook, according to Reuters News Agency.

“Many military people dressed as if they were doctors, wearing gowns.”

Authorities said the eviction was motivated by COVID-19 restrictions, saying one member of the group had returned from Mexico via the United States and had not properly quarantined.

After the raid, the 14 members of the group were given COVID-19 tests and returned to their homes, with the collective’s headquarters closed by the authorities, activists said on social media.

However, two activists refused to go home and were arrested again: Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara, 32, and Anamely Ramos, 35.

Rare public display of dissent

On Friday, about 200 protesters, including prominent members of the country’s film industry, gathered outside of Cuba’s culture ministry demanding “dialogue” with the government.

The protesters’ list of demands included information on the whereabouts of Otero and Ramos, the release of Gonzalez and an end to the “harassment” of artists.

“It is time for dialogue and I believe that you young people must be listened to,” well-known actor and director Jorge Perugorria, 55, told the protesters, as reported by the AFP news agency.

Amnesty International also called for the release of Otero and Ramos on Friday, saying they were “prisoners of conscience, imprisoned solely because of their consciously held beliefs”.

Meanwhile, US Department of State official Michael Kozak said on Twitter that “the international community is demanding the regime respect Cuban human rights.”

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
