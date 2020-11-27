Live
News

Suicide bomber kills several in Mogadishu ice-cream parlour

At least seven people were killed and 10 others injured in the attack, according to police sources.

A Somali policeman secures the scene of a suicide explosion at a restaurant near a police academy, in Mogadishu [File: Feisal Omar/Reuters]
A Somali policeman secures the scene of a suicide explosion at a restaurant near a police academy, in Mogadishu [File: Feisal Omar/Reuters]
27 Nov 2020

A suicide bomber blew himself up in an ice-cream parlour in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, killing seven people, a police official said.

Ten others were wounded in the attack on Friday, said senior police officer Mohamed Dahir. The death toll could rise as the critically injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, he added.

The Gelato Divino restaurant is located near K4 Junction in the heart of Mogadishu, near the international airport.

This latest attack comes days after five people were killed in Mogadishu on November 17, after a suicide bomber blew himself up in a restaurant near a police academy.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the blast on Friday, but the armed group al-Shabab – which is allied with al-Qaeda – frequently carries out bombings in the capital and elsewhere, including the attack on November 17.

Thousands of people have died in the fighting between the armed group and the Somali government forces in the past 30 years.

In August, 10 civilians and a police officer were killed in a gun-and-bomb attack by al-Shabab on an upscale beachfront hotel in the capital.

That same month, four al-Shabab fighters held in Mogadishu’s central prison were killed in an encounter with security forces after they somehow managed to get their hands on weapons within the facility.

At least seven people were killed in a separate attack in August when a car bomb exploded at an army base in Mogadishu where members of the Somali National Army (SNA) were stationed.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh: Who was the assassinated Iranian scientist?

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, right, sits alongside two unidentified men in a meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran, January 23, 2019 [File: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP]

Iran diplomat skips opening day of bomb plot trial

Police officers are seen before a trial of Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi, charged in Belgium with planning to bomb a meeting of an exiled Iranian opposition group in France [Johanna Geron/Reuters]

Explainer: Will Donald Trump be able to pardon himself?

President Donald Trump has already granted clemency to supporters including Michael Flynn and Roger Stone [Erin Scott/Reuters]

US appeals court rejects another Trump lawsuit in Pennsylvania

Trump and his legal team's claims of voting fraud and irregularities continue to run into resistance from judges [Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]
Most Read

Most Canadians will get COVID-19 vaccine by September: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada's COVID-19 vaccine roll-out would be the 'biggest immunisation in the history of the country' [File: Blair Gable/Reuters]

Top Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran

Photo released by Fars News Agency shows the scene where Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in Absard, a small city just east of Tehran, Iran [Fars News Agency via AP]

Indigenous say ‘no thanks, no giving’ 400 years after Mayflower

A wooden sign advises motorists of the location of Mashpee Wampanoag tribal lands in Massachusetts in the US [Steven Senne/AP Photo]

No dialogue with Tigray leaders, Ethiopia PM tells AU envoys

Abiy on Thursday announced the 'final phase' of the three-week offensive on Tigray [File: Reuters]