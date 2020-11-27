Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Russia says India to produce 100 million doses of Sputnik vaccine

Apart from India, the RDIF says Sputnik V will also be produced in Brazil, China and South Korea.

Russian President Vladimir Putin wearing protective gear walks at a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia March 24, 2020 [Alexey Druzhinin/Kremlin/Sputnik via Reuters]
Russian President Vladimir Putin wearing protective gear walks at a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia March 24, 2020 [Alexey Druzhinin/Kremlin/Sputnik via Reuters]
27 Nov 2020

One of the developers of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine announced on Friday that India-based drugmaker Hetero will produce more than 100 million doses of the jab.

“Hetero, one of India’s leading generic pharmaceutical companies, have agreed to produce in India over 100 million doses per year of the world’s first registered vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection – Sputnik V,” the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement, adding that production was expected to start in early 2021.

Earlier this week, Russia said interim results from the Sputnik V clinical trials showed the vaccine was 95 percent effective, similar to other international vaccine makers that have also published test results showing efficacy rates of 90 percent and higher.

Russia also announced the Sputnik V vaccine will be priced at $10 per dose on international markets, costing less than some other registered COVID-19 vaccines.

Russia was the first country to announce the registration of a coronavirus vaccine in August – dubbed Sputnik V after the Soviet-era satellite – but did so ahead of large scale clinical trials.

Currently, the third and final phase of trials is under way, with some 40,000 volunteers involved in blind testing of the vaccine that uses two different human adenovirus vectors.

According to Friday’s statement, their use “allows for a stronger and longer-term immune response” compared with vaccines that use the same vector in both its doses.

Third phase trials are also under way in the ex-Soviet republic of Belarus, the UAE and Venezuela among other countries.

Apart from India, the RDIF says Sputnik V will also be produced in Brazil, China and South Korea.

“I am confident that Sputnik V should become an integral part of the national vaccine portfolio of every country willing to protect its population from the coronavirus,” RDIF head Kirill Dmitriyev was quoted as saying in Friday’s statement.

Source : AFP

Related

More from News

Scotland’s Sturgeon puts UK on independence warning

'All Under One Banner' pro-independence protesters take part in a march and rally in Edinburgh, Scotland October 6, 2018 [Russel Cheyne/Reuters]

Tigray conflict: Sudan refugee camp nearly doubles its capacity

More than 40,000 Ethiopians have arrived in Sudan since the violence started on November 4 [Ashraf Shazly/AFP]

India police use tear gas, water cannon to stop farmers’ march

A police officer fires tear gas to stop farmers opposing the newly passed farm bills from entering the national capital New Delhi at Singhu border [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

S Korea foils N Korea attempt to hack COVID-19 vaccine makers

Advanced economies are in a race to develop, produce and distribute effective vaccine against the coronavirus, as part of their recovery effort following the pandemic [File: Ed Jones/AFP]
Most Read

France leads push for EU sanctions on Turkey

Tensions were stoked on August 10, when Ankara dispatched the research ship Oruc Reis, centre, accompanied by Turkish naval vessels off the Greek island of Kastellorizo in the Mediterranean [File: Turkish Defence Ministry/AFP]

Indigenous say ‘no thanks, no giving’ 400 years after Mayflower

A wooden sign advises motorists of the location of Mashpee Wampanoag tribal lands in Massachusetts in the US [Steven Senne/AP Photo]

Who is Malawi’s self-proclaimed ‘prophet’ Shepherd Bushiri?

Shepherd Bushiri faces several criminal allegations [File: Wikus De Wet/AFP]

Trump says he will leave office if Biden electoral win certified

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House after a Thanksgiving video teleconference with members of the military on November 26 [Erin Scott/Reuters]