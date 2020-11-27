Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 hospitalisations surge across the US, worrying officials

More than 90,000 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals across the United States, which continues to see rising infections.

The United States has reported more than 13.04 million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University [File: Callaghan O'Hare/Reuters]
The United States has reported more than 13.04 million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University [File: Callaghan O'Hare/Reuters]
27 Nov 2020

The number of COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals across the United States reached 90,000 on Friday, Reuters News Agency reported, as people travelled to attend Thanksgiving holiday gatherings this week.

The rate of hospitalisations is now at the highest since the pandemic began, the news agency said, pushing some medical facilities beyond their capacity and drawing alarm from public health experts and state officials.

Rural regions in New Mexico, which has put a lockdown in place to try to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, are among the hardest-hit areas of the country. On Friday, 880 people were hospitalised across the US state.

A hospital in Curry County, which borders the sparsely populated Texas Panhandle, was the latest to reach capacity in its intensive care unit earlier this week, according to the county’s Facebook page.

“This is the reality we face when COVID-19 is allowed to spread unchecked,” New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham tweeted on Friday, referencing the situation in Curry County and urging people to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus.

“ICUs at capacity, not enough health care workers available,” she wrote.

 

COVID-19 infection rates have been going up for weeks across the US, and public health officials have warned the situation could worsen as people who mingled with friends and relatives during Thanksgiving gradually develop symptoms.

The country has reported more than 13.04 million cases of COVID-19 to date, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University, as well as more than 264,000 deaths linked to the virus.

Many health experts and politicians pleaded with Americans to refrain from gathering for Thanksgiving this year, as socialising between households could accelerate the rate of community transmission and push an already strained healthcare system to the brink.

Some abided by the public health guidance, but a day before the holiday, typically one of the busiest travel days of the year in the US, more than 1.07 million people passed through US airports, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said.

That was the most of any single day since the start of the pandemic.

Nearly six million Americans travelled by air from Friday to Wednesday, the TSA also said – less than half what was reported during the same period last year.

Black Friday shopping

State governors have also urged people to stay home on Black Friday, a traditionally busy holiday shopping day.

“Remember, skip the crowds and shop from home this Black Friday. Our local shops have curbside pickup options and need our support,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear wrote in a tweet on Friday.

In an effort to mitigate a COVID-19 wave during the US winter, more than 20 states have issued new restrictions, including mask mandates and limiting the capacity of bars, restaurants and houses of worship.

In New York state, the US Supreme Court ruled against Governor Andrew Cuomo’s limits on religious gatherings on Wednesday, voting in favour of an injunction request by a Roman Catholic Diocese and Orthodox Jewish congregations to block the capacity restrictions.

It remains unclear if curbs in other states would be challenged following the Supreme Court ruling.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

How Iranian scientist’s killing could derail future US-Iran talks

US President-elect Joe Biden has signalled plans to try to return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran [File: Joshua Roberts/Reuters]

Deck the halls: US families flock to real Christmas trees

It is early in the season, but both wholesale tree farmers and small cut-your-own lots are reporting strong demand, with many opening well before Thanksgiving Day [File: Paula Bronstein/AP Photo]

Suicide bomber kills several in Mogadishu ice-cream parlour

A Somali policeman secures the scene of a suicide explosion at a restaurant near a police academy, in Mogadishu [File: Feisal Omar/Reuters]

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh: Who was the assassinated Iranian scientist?

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, right, sits alongside two unidentified men in a meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran, January 23, 2019 [File: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP]
Most Read

Most Canadians will get COVID-19 vaccine by September: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada's COVID-19 vaccine roll-out would be the 'biggest immunisation in the history of the country' [File: Blair Gable/Reuters]

Top Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran

Photo released by Fars News Agency shows the scene where Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in Absard, a small city just east of Tehran, Iran [Fars News Agency via AP]

Indigenous say ‘no thanks, no giving’ 400 years after Mayflower

A wooden sign advises motorists of the location of Mashpee Wampanoag tribal lands in Massachusetts in the US [Steven Senne/AP Photo]

US appeals court rejects another Trump lawsuit in Pennsylvania

Trump and his legal team's claims of voting fraud and irregularities continue to run into resistance from judges [Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]