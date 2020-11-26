Live
News|Football

‘In my heart I am Palestinian’: Maradona’s activism remembered

The Argentinian footballer, who has died at 60, proudly expressed his support for Palestine on several occasions.

A Palestinian waves the Argentina flag while wearing a Maradona t-shirt during a demonstration against the Israeli separation wall in the occupied West Bank village of Bilin [File: Eliana Aponte/Reuters]
A Palestinian waves the Argentina flag while wearing a Maradona t-shirt during a demonstration against the Israeli separation wall in the occupied West Bank village of Bilin [File: Eliana Aponte/Reuters]
26 Nov 2020

As the world mourns the death of football’s legendary player, Diego Maradona, many people are also paying tribute to his vocal support for the Palestinian cause.

The former Argentinian player and World Cup winner died on Wednesday from a heart attack at just 60 years old, following years of health problems.

His death came two weeks after being released from a Buenos Aires hospital following brain surgery.

Maradona has been hailed as an anti-imperialist, left-wing socialist, who has supported progressive movements.

He counted among his friends the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, Cuba’s late President Fidel Castro, and Bolivia’s Evo Morales.

He was seen on more than one occasion accompanying Chavez, wearing an anti-George Bush shirt.

He unapologetically supported Palestine, even after hanging up his football boots.

Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri tweeted his condolences to Maradona’s family and fans across the world.

“We are so sad for the death of one of the greatest footballers, ‘Maradona’, who is known for his support of the #Palestine cause,” he wrote.

In 2012, Maradona described himself as “the number one fan of the Palestinian people”.

“I respect them and sympathise with them,” he said. “I support Palestine without any fear.”

Two years later, during Israel’s summer offensive on the besieged Gaza Strip that killed at least 3,000 Palestinians, Maradona expressed his outrage and criticised Israel.

“What Israel is doing to the Palestinians is shameful,” he said in a statement.

A year later, reports circulated that Maradona was in negotiations with the Palestinian Football Association over the possibility of coaching the Palestinian national team during the 2015 AFC Asian Cup.

In July 2018, he met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during a short meeting in Moscow, again reiterating his long-standing support for Palestinians.

“In my heart, I am Palestinian,” he told Abbas as he embraced him in a clip that was uploaded on his Instagram page.

In the same year, Maradona expressed his opinions on the US’s role in Syria, which was in its seventh year of civil war as President Bashar al-Assad consolidated his control over the majority of the country.

“You don’t need to go to university to know that the United States wants to wipe Syria out of existence,” he said.

 

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

In Pictures: Grief and shock over Maradona’s death

People gather to mourn Maradona's death outside the Diego Amrando Maradona stadium in Buenos Aires [Magali Druscovich/Reuters]

Danish minister’s comment on sex before marriage angers Muslims

In this May 28, 2010 file photo, Muslim women walk in a park in Aarhus, Denmark [File: Finn Frandsen/AP via POLFOTO]

In cricket-crazy India, fans mourn ‘our god’ Diego Maradona

A man pays his respects in front of a statue of Argentina's Diego Maradona in Kolkata [Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP]

Turkey jails hundreds for life over 2016 failed coup attempt

More than 250 people were killed in the attempt as rogue soldiers commandeered warplanes, helicopters and tanks in a bid to take control of key state institutions [Emrah Gurel/AP]
Most Read

UAE halts new visas to citizens of 13 mostly Muslim states

The UAE temporarily stopped issuing new visas to Afghans, Pakistanis and citizens of several other countries over security concerns [Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters]

Who is Malawi’s self-proclaimed ‘prophet’ Shepherd Bushiri?

Shepherd Bushiri faces several criminal allegations [File: Wikus De Wet/AFP]

Ethiopia to begin ‘final phase’ of Tigray offensive: PM Abiy

Abiy's government set a 72-hour ultimatum on Sunday for the TPLF to lay down its arms or face an assault on Mekelle [Eduardo Soteras/AFP]

Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul’s trial moved to terror court

Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul is seen in this undated handout picture [File: Marieke Wijntjes/Handout/Reuters]