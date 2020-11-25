Live
News|Politics

UAE halts new visas to citizens of 13 mostly Muslim states

An immigration document said applications for employment and visit visas are now suspended for nationals outside the UAE.

The UAE temporarily stopped issuing new visas to Afghans, Pakistanis and citizens of several other countries over security concerns [Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters]
The UAE temporarily stopped issuing new visas to Afghans, Pakistanis and citizens of several other countries over security concerns [Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters]
25 Nov 2020

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has stopped issuing new visas to citizens of 13 mostly Muslim-majority countries, including Iran, Turkey, Syria and Somalia, according to a document issued by a state-owned business park.

The document, which was sent to companies operating in the park and was seen by the Reuters news agency, cited an immigration circular that came into effect on November 18.

It said applications for new employment and visit visas were suspended until further notice for nationals outside the UAE from countries including Afghanistan, Libya, and Yemen.

The visa ban also applies to citizens of Algeria, Kenya, Iraq, Lebanon, Pakistan and Tunisia, the document said.

It was not clear if there were any exceptions to the ban.

The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship had no immediate comment.

Security concerns

A source briefed on the matter said the UAE had temporarily stopped issuing new visas to Afghans, Pakistanis, and citizens of several other countries over security concerns.

The source did not say what those concerns were but said the visa ban was expected to last for a short period.

Last week, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said the UAE had stopped processing new visas for its citizens and those of some other countries.

Islamabad said it was seeking information from the UAE on the reason for the suspension but that it thought it was related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pakistani ministry and the source said those holding valid visas were not affected by the new restrictions and could enter the UAE.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from News

Lebanon judge asks Parliament to probe ministers over port blast

About 25 people have been arrested and 33 charged in the blast probe so far [File: Hannah McKay/Reuters]

Indian state criminalises religious conversions by marriage

Brides wait to take their wedding vows during a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organisers, 65 Muslim couples took their wedding vows in Ahmedabad, India, December 3, 2018 [Amit Dave/Reuters]

Surrender deadline nears as Ethiopia prepares Tigray attack

A news agency in Ethiopia's Amhara region reported more than 10,000 Tigrayan troops had been 'destroyed' in the three-week conflict [Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]

Rouhani: Iran and US can return to time before Trump

If the incoming Joe Biden administration has the political will, Iran-US relations could be very different, president says [AFP]
Most Read

What is the Quad and can it counter China’s rise?

This handout photo shows Indian army fighter jets on the deck of an aircraft carrier during the second phase of the Malabar naval exercise in the Arabian sea [Indian Navy/ AFP]

Pakistan gives UN a dossier on India, New Delhi dubs it ‘lies’

India and Pakistan have accused each other of supporting rebels in their respective territories [File: Mohsin Raza/Reuters]

New Trump rule could require up to $15,000 bond for travel to US

A mock-up of banned Muslim travellers' passport is placed outside the US Supreme Court, while it weighs the legality of President Donald Trump's travel ban targeting people from Muslim-majority countries in Washington, DC, US [File: Yuri Gripas/Reuters]

Ethiopian army castaways may expand TPLF’s fight past Mekelle

An attendee holds a rifle as people dance during the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) First Emergency General Congress in Mekelle, Ethiopia, on January 4, 2020. (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP) (AFP)