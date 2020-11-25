Live
BREAKING
News

Explosion damages oil tanker off Saudi Arabia

Blast off the coast of Shuqaiq near Yemen border hits a Maltese-flagged, Greek-managed vessel.

25 Nov 2020

An explosion has damaged an oil tanker off the coast of Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea near the border with Yemen, according to a private security firm.

The blast on Wednesday hit the MT Agrari, a Maltese-flagged, Greek-managed vessel off the coast of Shuqaiq.

A statement from the Agrari’s operators, quoted by The Associated Press news agency, said the tanker “was attacked by an unknown source”.

“The Agrari was struck about 1 metre above the waterline and has suffered a breach. It has been confirmed that the crew are safe and there have been no injuries.”

The ship was still floating off the coast and had been boarded by Saudi officials, the company said. Saudi Arabia did not immediately acknowledge the incident.

Ambrey, a British security firm, reported the blast and attributed it to a mine.

It said the Agrari had cargo from Rotterdam, Netherlands and that it had discharged at the Shuqaiq Steam Power Plant.

“The explosion took place in port limits and punctured the hull of the vessel,” Ambrey said.

It came after a cruise missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels struck an oil facility in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea city of Jeddah on Monday.

A Saudi Arabia-led military coalition has been battling the Houthis since March 2015. Houthi military officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The US Navy’s 5th Fleet, responsible for patrolling the waterways of the Mideast, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Red Sea is a vital shipping lane for both cargo and the world’s energy supplies.

More soon…

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Baku to probe alleged war crimes by Azerbaijan and Armenia

Relatives of Royal Sahnazarov, his wife Zuleyha Sahnazarova and their daughter Medine Sahnazorava, who were killed when a rocket hit their home, mourn during their funeral in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 17, 2020, during fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh [File: Bulent Kilic/AFP]

UK borrowing to hit peacetime high amid COVID-19 emergency: Sunak

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves Downing Street, in London, November 25, 2020 [Simon Dawson/Reuters]

Germany: Car hits gate outside Angela Merkel’s office

Firefighters attend a man who crashed with his car into the main gate of the chancellery in Berlin, the office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Germany; the man's face is pixelated for privacy reasons [Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters]

Iran rejects Sweden’s ‘intervention’ on academic facing execution

Djalali was arrested in 2016 on espionage charges [File: Dirk Waem/Belga/AFP]
Most Read

UAE halts new visas to citizens of 13 mostly Muslim states

The UAE temporarily stopped issuing new visas to Afghans, Pakistanis and citizens of several other countries over security concerns [Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters]

What is the Quad and can it counter China’s rise?

This handout photo shows Indian army fighter jets on the deck of an aircraft carrier during the second phase of the Malabar naval exercise in the Arabian sea [Indian Navy/ AFP]

Surrender deadline nears as Ethiopia prepares Tigray attack

A member of the Amhara Special Forces mounts a machine gun at an improvised camp in Humera [Eduardo Soteras/AFP]

Indian state criminalises religious conversions by marriage

Brides wait to take their wedding vows during a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organisers, 65 Muslim couples took their wedding vows in Ahmedabad, India, December 3, 2018 [Amit Dave/Reuters]