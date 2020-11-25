Live
China weighs legal steps against ‘die-hard Taiwan secessionists’

The move may see Beijing try to take legal steps against Taiwan’s democratically-elected president, Tsai Ing-wen.

People walk past a flag in support of Taiwan independence at Ximending shopping district in Taipei, Taiwan [File: Ben Blanchard/ Reuters]
25 Nov 2020

China is considering drawing up a blacklist of “die-hard” supporters of Taiwan’s independence, the government said on Wednesday, which may see Beijing try to take legal steps against democratically elected President Tsai Ing-wen.

Taiwan condemned the plan after the pro-Beijing Hong Kong-based newspaper Ta Kung Pao first reported on it this month. China’s widely-read Global Times tabloid has said the list could include senior Taiwanese government officials.

China claims self-governing Taiwan as its own territory. Taiwan’s government says the island is already an independent country called the Republic of China, its formal name, although China rejects this position.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokeswoman for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, said the “list of die-hard Taiwan secessionists” now under consideration was aimed at a very small number of independence supporters and those who fund them.

“It is absolutely not aimed at the vast majority of Taiwan compatriots,” she told a regular news briefing in Beijing.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen delivers a speech during National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Building in Taipei, Taiwan, on October 10, 2020 [File: Ann Wang/ Reuters]
Zhu did not give details or a timeframe, saying only that Beijing would take “targeted steps to severely punish in accordance with the law” those it viewed as hard-core backers of independence.

Chinese media have said the 2005 Anti-Secession Law, which mandates the use of force if China judges Taiwan to have declared independence, as well as national security legislation, could be used to charge those on the list.

It is unclear how that would play out, as Chinese courts have no jurisdiction in Taiwan and Taiwan’s government leaders do not visit China.

The moves follows Beijing’s imposition of a new national security law in semi-autonomous Hong Kong that prescribe sentences ranging up to life terms for crimes of secession, subversion, “terrorism” and collusion with foreign forces.

Separately, Zhu said a Chinese court this week sentenced a Taiwanese citizen to four years in prison for espionage.

Last month, Chinese state television ran a series of programmes featuring televised “confessions” by Taiwanese spies, which Taiwan described as entrapment and another reason for people to fear visiting China.

Source : Reuters

