Live
News

Australia cancels Muslim scholar’s citizenship in a local first

Algerian-born Abdul Nacer Benbrika is the first person to be stripped of his citizenship while still in Australia.

Dutton said Benbrika poses 'a significant terrorist threat' to Australia [File: Rick Rycroft/Pool via Reuters]
Dutton said Benbrika poses 'a significant terrorist threat' to Australia [File: Rick Rycroft/Pool via Reuters]
25 Nov 2020

Australia has cancelled the citizenship of an Algerian-born Muslim scholar who was convicted of leading a “terrorist” cell that planned to bomb a football match in Melbourne in 2005, according to Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton.

Abdul Nacer Benbrika is the first person to be stripped of his citizenship while still in Australia.

“If it’s a person who’s posing a significant terrorist threat to our country, then we’ll do whatever is possible within Australian law to protect Australians,” Dutton told reporters in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Benbrika was convicted on three “terrorism” charges. He was jailed for 15 years for directing a “terrorist” group, being a member of a “terrorist” group and possessing material associated with the planning of a “terrorist” act.

Benbrika remains in an Australian prison despite having finished his sentence.

Under Australian law, Canberra is permitted to detain anyone convicted of “terror” offences for up to three years after their sentence finishes.

Appeal

Lawyers for Benbrika have appealed against his ongoing detention. He has 90 days to appeal the cancellation of his citizenship and return to Algeria.

Under Australian law, a person can only be stripped of their citizenship if they are dual citizens, thereby preventing people from being made stateless.

Australia used the powers in 2019 to strip the citizenship of Neil Prakash, an alleged ISIL (ISIS) recruiter who is imprisoned in Turkey.

Australia argued he was a dual citizen as he also has Fijian citizenship, though Fiji denied the claim, souring the bilateral relationship.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from News

Tesco accused of racism with Romanian anti-shoplifting posters

The signs at Tesco’s Telford branch, in the English Midlands, warned would-be thieves of prosecution [Facebook]

Trump plans to pardon former aide Michael Flynn: Reports

Flynn was one of several former Trump aides to plead guilty or be convicted at trial in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation [File: Gary Cameron/Reuters]

China’s Wang meeting Suga in first high-level talks with Japan PM

The two-day visit by China's foreign minister comes amid growing concerns over Beijing's assertiveness in the region [Issei Kato/Reuters]

Ahmed Patel: Leader of India’s Congress party dies of coronavirus

Congress party leader Sonia Gandhi called Patel 'an irreplaceable comrade' in her condolence message [Elite: Prakash Sigh/AFP]
Most Read

Ethiopian army castaways may expand TPLF’s fight past Mekelle

An attendee holds a rifle as people dance during the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) First Emergency General Congress in Mekelle, Ethiopia, on January 4, 2020. (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP) (AFP)

What is the Quad and can it counter China’s rise?

This handout photo shows Indian army fighter jets on the deck of an aircraft carrier during the second phase of the Malabar naval exercise in the Arabian sea [Indian Navy/ AFP]

What do Biden cabinet nominees mean for US Middle East policy?

United States President-elect Joe Biden has nominated former Obama administration officials, and close advisers, to head his foreign policy team [Kamran Jebreili/AP Photo]

New Trump rule could require up to $15,000 bond for travel to US

A mock-up of banned Muslim travellers' passport is placed outside the US Supreme Court, while it weighs the legality of President Donald Trump's travel ban targeting people from Muslim-majority countries in Washington, DC, US [File: Yuri Gripas/Reuters]