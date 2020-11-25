Live
News

At least 41 killed after bus and truck collide in Brazil

Rescuers are working to help the wounded caught in the wreckage of the vehicles after crash in Sao Paulo state.

Local media reports said the bus was carrying 53 employees of a textile company [Juliano Oliveira/AP Photo]
25 Nov 2020

At least 41 people were killed after a crash between a bus and a truck in southeastern Brazil, state police and the fire service have said.

Images broadcast on local TV on Wednesday showed an eviscerated bus near the city of Taguai in Sao Paulo state, roughly 350km (217 miles) west of the state capital Sao Paulo city.

The death toll was expected to rise further, state police said in a statement.

“We know there are more victims in the wreckage of the vehicles, but we don’t know how many,” it said.

Police said 37 people were killed at the scene. Four more died of their injuries in hospital.

Translation: A crash between a bus and truck in Taguai had the highest number of victims on Sao Paulo roads this year, according to the military police. Death toll rose to 41. 

An investigation will take place to ascertain what happened, state police said.

Local media said the bus was carrying 53 employees of a textile company. Rescuers were working to help the wounded and passengers caught in the wreckage of the vehicles, images aired on local television showed.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
