Two bomb blasts kill at least 14 in Afghanistan’s Bamiyan

Victims include 12 civilians and two traffic police officers, with 45 others suffering wounds.

24 Nov 2020

At least 14 people have been killed when two explosions ripped through the city of Bamiyan in central Afghanistan, according to officials.

Zabardast Safai, the police chief of the eponymous province said, said on Tuesday the explosives were hidden at the side of a road in one of the main bazaars in the city, which is home to many members of the mainly Shia Hazara ethnic minority.

The victims included 12 civilians and two traffic police officers.

According to the Interior Ministry, the blasts ripped through the marketplace in the evening rush hour.

Spokesman Tariq Arian said in a statement that up to 45 people injured in this “unforgiveable” crime. He said two magnetic bombs caused the blasts in a crowded market.

The head of the public hospital in Bamyan, Faroguddin Amiri told Anadolu Agency via phone that women and children are among the victims of explosions.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility and the Taliban denied involvement.

Bamyan, a famous tourist resort among local and international tourists, was long cherished as one of the relatively safest corners in the otherwise restive country, battling Taliban insurgency for nearly 20 years.

