Live
DEVELOPING STORY
News|Donald Trump

Trump says transition to Biden can begin

Key federal agency says Joe Biden ‘apparent winner’ of US election, clearing the way for the start of the transition.

President-elect Joe Biden was projected as the winner of the election more than two weeks ago [Tom Brenner/Reuters]
President-elect Joe Biden was projected as the winner of the election more than two weeks ago [Tom Brenner/Reuters]
24 Nov 2020

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday was formally given the go-ahead by a federal agency to begin his transition to the presidency, shortly after the battleground state of Michigan certified him as the winner there.

With the rapid-fire developments, President Donald Trump’s already languishing efforts to overturn his November 3 defeat appeared to be coming to a close.

The US General Services Administration (GSA), an independent agency, informed Biden that his transition – leading up to a January 20 swearing-in – could officially begin.

GSA Administrator Emily Murphy made the determination after Trump’s efforts to challenge the vote failed across battleground states, citing, “recent developments involving legal challenges and certifications of election results.”

Trump, who had refused to concede the election, said in a tweet that he is directing his team to cooperate on the transition but is vowing to keep up the fight.

In a tweet, Trump wrote that Murphy and her team should “do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.”

The GSA had been withholding access to transition funding, leading to bipartisan criticism.

The Biden-Harris Transition Executive Director Yohannes Abraham reacted to the news in a statement: “This final decision is a definitive administrative action to formally begin the transition process with federal agencies.”

In the days ahead, transition officials will begin meeting with federal officials to discuss the pandemic response, have a full accounting of our national security interests, and gain complete understanding of the Trump administration’s efforts to hollow out government agencies.”

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

US nurses’ union warns of hospital stresses amid COVID-19 surge

The US has surpassed 12 million confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, as infections surge in the colder months [Seth Wenig/AP Photo]

GM drops support for Trump legal fight over CA emissions rules

'We believe the ambitious electrification goals of the President-elect, California, and General Motors are aligned to address climate change by drastically reducing automobile emissions,' said General Motors chief Mary Barra in a letter on Monday [File: Jeff Kowalsky/Bloomberg]

Biden picks ex Fed Chair Janet Yellen to lead US Treasury: Source

As Treasury secretary, former Fed chief Janet Yellen would inherit a US economy weakened by the coronavirus pandemic and a recovery imperilled by a surge in infections and business-sapping restrictions [File: Andrew Harnik/AP]

Child safety: US watchdog names ’10 Worst Toys’ for 2020

Compounding the toy safety challenge this year are the coronavirus pandemic's social-distancing restrictions, which are forcing parents and caregivers to keep children at home and entertained, says toy safety group WATCH [File: David Williams/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Biden announces first cabinet posts of administration

President-elect Joe Biden has named nominees for national security and foreign policy cabinet positions [Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]

Qatar identifies parents of baby girl abandoned in airport toilet

An investigation was launched after a newborn infant was found in a trash bin in Doha's airport on October 2 [File: Deepa Babington/Reuters]

United States formally withdraws from Open Skies treaty

The US notified the member countries of the Treaty on Open Skies that it had decided to withdraw in May, an effort went into effect on Sunday [North American Aerospace Defense Command/AP Photo]

‘Backward in time’: Israeli scientists claim to reverse ageing

35 adults over 64 took part in the study and were given oxygen treatment for 90 minutes a day, five times a week for three months [File: Dan Balilty/AP]