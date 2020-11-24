Live
News|Politics

China’s top diplomat to visit Tokyo, Korea amid regional tensions

Wang Yi’s visit comes amid US presidential transition, concerns about China’s regional assertiveness.

Wang Yi's visit to Tokyo is expected to focus largely on trade [File: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters]
Wang Yi's visit to Tokyo is expected to focus largely on trade [File: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters]
24 Nov 2020

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to visit Tokyo on Tuesday, marking the first such high-level trip since Japan picked a new leader in September. His visit comes amid mounting concerns over Beijing’s growing assertiveness in the region.

It is widely expected that Wang could make a courtesy call on Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who has so far sought to balance Japan’s deep economic reliance on China while addressing security worries, including Beijing’s claims over disputed East China Sea islets.

While Suga has steered clear of the harsh anti-China rhetoric used by the United States, Japan’s key ally, he has moved to counter its influence by deepening ties with Australia and making his first overseas trip to Vietnam and Indonesia.

“There are various pending issues between the two countries, so through high-level meetings, it is important to reach solutions to each issue one by one,” Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters on Monday before the bilateral meeting.

He said he would have a “frank exchange” of views on bilateral relations with Wang, including on how to resume traffic between the two countries during the pandemic.

Japanese media reported that Motegi would also raise concerns about China’s beefed-up activity in the East China Sea.

 

Trade breakthroughs

While encouraging its companies to diversify supply chains away from China, Japan is getting closer to Beijing through trade agreements.

Earlier this month, China signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) with other 14 economies including Japan and South Korea, but the US was not party to the deal.

It was the first multilateral trade deal for China, the first bilateral tariff-reduction arrangement between Japan and China and the first time China, Japan and South Korea have been in a single free-trade bloc.

Wang will fly to South Korea after Japan, for talks that will include North Korea.

“For China, this visit is important for replanning a strategy towards the two US-allies under the coming Biden administration,” said Toshiya Takahashi, an associate professor of international relations at Shoin University.

President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn into office in January after defeating incumbent Donald Trump in polls earlier this month.

Experts said Wang’s diplomacy could help lay the groundwork for a trilateral summit with Japan and South Korea to promote trade partnerships.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said China would “actively consider” signing up for another regional free trade pact, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Japan, a key member state of the pact and next year’s chair, aims to expand the CPTPP, potentially paving a way for China to join the pact after Trump walked away from it. The the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) was originally a key part of President Barack Obama’s so-called pivot to Asia.

Motegi, the Japanese foreign minister, said on Friday that China’s expression of interests was “welcome” but it needs further assessment in accordance with the pact’s rules.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from News

Top Glove to shut factories as it screens workers for COVID-19

Top Glove worker hostels west of Kuala Lumpur have been under a strict lockdown for a week. Now the government has ordered phased factory closures so all staff can be tested for COVID-19 [Ahmad Yusni/EPA]

UK mulls pulling judges from Hong Kong in wake of security law

The UK says it is considering the removal of its judges from Hong Kong's Final Court of Appeal amid concern about the territory's autonomy [Jerome Favre/EPA]

Where things stand with Trump and the US election

Employees of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections process ballots on November 4, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia, the United States [File: Brandon Bell/Reuters]

Trump agrees transition to Biden administration can begin

President-elect Joe Biden was projected as the winner of the US election more than two weeks ago [Tom Brenner/Reuters]
Most Read

Qatar identifies parents of baby girl abandoned in airport toilet

An investigation was launched after a newborn infant was found in a trash bin in Doha's airport on October 2 [File: Deepa Babington/Reuters]

Biden announces first cabinet posts of administration

President-elect Joe Biden has named nominees for national security and foreign policy cabinet positions [Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]

In Portugal, Asian workers pick fruit and live precariously

Many farm workers who come to Portugal are from Asia and Africa [Ana Naomi de Sousa/Al Jazeera]

Saudi Arabia denies meeting between MBS and Israeli officials

Israeli media quoted multiple Israeli officials as saying that Netanyahu and the head of the Mossad spy agency, Yossi Cohen, 'flew yesterday to Saudi Arabia, and met Pompeo and MBS in the city of Neom' [Reuters]