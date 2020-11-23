Live
News|Military

Senior US admiral in unannounced Taiwan visit: Report

Reuters news agency says Rear Admiral Michael Studeman who oversees regional military intelligence arrived on Sunday.

A senior US admiral with responsibility for military intelligence in the Asia Pacific is on an unannounced trip to Taiwan, according to Reuters [File: Stephen Lam/Reuters]
A senior US admiral with responsibility for military intelligence in the Asia Pacific is on an unannounced trip to Taiwan, according to Reuters [File: Stephen Lam/Reuters]
23 Nov 2020

A two-star Navy admiral who oversees US military intelligence in the Asia-Pacific region has made an unannounced visit to Taiwan, two sources told the Reuters news agency on Sunday, in a high-level trip that could upset China.

The sources, who include a Taiwanese official familiar with the situation, said the official was Rear Admiral Michael Studeman. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity.

According to the Navy’s website, Studeman is director of the J2, which oversees intelligence, at the US military’s Indo-Pacific Command.

The Pentagon declined to comment. Taiwan’s foreign ministry confirmed on Sunday that a US official had arrived in Taiwan but declined to provide details, saying the trip had not been made public.

China, which claims democratically run Taiwan as its territory, reacted with fury when US Health Secretary Alex Azar travelled to Taipei in August, followed by Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth Keith Krach in September, sending fighter jets near the island on each occasion.

The Trump administration has ramped up support for Taiwan, including with new arms sales, alarming China.

It was not immediately clear whether Studeman’s visit would be seen as an escalation by Beijing. Still, he could be one of the most high-ranking US military officers known to have visited Taipei in recent years.

Douglas Paal, a former head of the US representative office in Taiwan who is now with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said: “If it is Indopacom J2 Studeman, I know of no precedent for such a visit.”

But Randall Schriver, a former assistant secretary of defence for Asia during the Trump administration, said Trump’s Pentagon had been quietly sending one-star flag officers to Taiwan on a routine basis.

He noted that the United States and Taiwan had close intelligence exchanges on the threat from China’s military.

Bonnie Glaser, a regional security expert at Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies think-tank, said it would not be unprecedented for a US flag officer to visit Taipei.

 

Unmarked aircraft

Taiwan’s United Daily News portal published pictures of an unmarked private jet, which it identified as being a US military aircraft, arriving at Taipei’s downtown Songshan airport and what appeared to be officials waiting at its VIP terminal.

Data on the flight-tracking website planefinder.net showed a private flight arriving from Hawaii – home to the headquarters of the Indo-Pacific Command – into Songshan airport late on Sunday afternoon, shortly before the United Daily News published the pictures on its website.

In a brief statement, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said there were frequent interactions with the United States and that “we welcome the visit of the U.S. official.”

“But as this itinerary has not been made public, based on mutual trust between Taiwan and the United States, the Foreign Ministry has no further explanation or comment,” it added.

However, it said in a separate statement that Taiwan media reports that a delegation led by CIA chief Gina Haspel had arrived in Taiwan were untrue and that Haspel had no plans to visit.

The de facto US embassy in Taipei declined to comment.

The US, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan but is the democratic island’s most important international backer and supplier of arms.

Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang said last week the head of the US Environmental Protection Agency, Andrew Wheeler, is expected to visit Taiwan. US media have said the trip is likely to take place early next month.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from News

Politics and pestilence occupy minds at Bangkok Art Biennale

Thai artists including Lampu Kansanoh are exhibiting at the Bangkok Art Biennale [Tara Abhasakun/Al Jazeera]

Chris Christie calls Trump legal team a ‘national embarrassment’

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (left) has called the conduct of United States President Donald Trump's legal team a 'national embarrassment' [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

IACHR slams ‘excessive force’ in Guatemala protests

Riot police attack a demonstrator during a protest demanding the resignation of Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei [Johan Ordonez/AFP]

Kelly Loeffler has negative COVID-19 test two days after positive

Senator Kelly Loeffler, a Republican candidate for the United States Senate, speaks at a campaign rally on November 13 in Cumming, Georgia. Loeffler and Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock are in a runoff election for one of two Senate seats in Georgia [Brynn Anderson/AP]
Most Read

United States formally withdraws from Open Skies treaty

The US notified the member countries of the Treaty on Open Skies that it had decided to withdraw in May, an effort went into effect on Sunday [North American Aerospace Defense Command/AP Photo]

‘Backward in time’: Israeli scientists claim to reverse ageing

35 adults over 64 took part in the study and were given oxygen treatment for 90 minutes a day, five times a week for three months [File: Dan Balilty/AP]

‘Save yourselves’: Ethiopia warns Tigrayans of Mekelle attack

Members of Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) prepare to head to mission, in Sanja, Amhara region near a border with Tigray, Ethiopia November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri (Reuters)

Saudi Arabia says it seeks a way to end dispute with Qatar

Prince Faisal said he was confident that Biden's incoming US administration would pursue policies that help regional stability [Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters]