Kelly Loeffler has negative COVID-19 test two days after positive

Georgia Republican, who faces a runoff election that could decide control of the United States Senate, will continue to quarantine.

United States Senator Kelly Loeffler’s latest coronavirus test came back negative, but her campaign said Sunday she will continue to quarantine at least until she gets another negative result.

The Georgia Republican is facing a January 5 runoff against Democrat Raphael Warnock in one of the state’s twin US Senate races.

Loeffler took a rapid COVID-19 test Friday evening that came back positive, a day after she campaigned with Vice President Mike Pence and US Senator David Perdue, another Republican from Georgia who also faces a runoff.

A test Saturday came back inconclusive and Sunday’s test came back negative, Loeffler’s campaign said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, she will continue to self-isolate and be retested again to hopefully receive consecutive negative test results. We will share those results as they are made available. She will continue to confer with medical experts,” said Loeffler campaign spokesperson Stephen Lawson.

Loeffler’s campaign has said she didn’t have COVID-19 symptoms and is following guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that she isolate and inform people with whom she had direct contact.

Loeffler is facing Democrat Warnock in the January runoff — one of two races that will determine which party has control of the Senate. The other race will feature Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff.

If a Republican wins either race, then the party will keep control of the US Senate.

Perdue said before Loeffler’s negative test was announced Sunday that he would remain at home as he awaited Loeffler’s results. Pence staffers have not indicated whether he has been tested for COVID-19 since campaigning with Loeffler or whether he plans to isolate.

Loeffler has held several rallies in recent weeks with crowds packed into close quarters and many audience members not wearing masks.