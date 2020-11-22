Live
Simply 2020
News|US Elections 2020

Kelly Loeffler has negative COVID-19 test two days after positive

Georgia Republican, who faces a runoff election that could decide control of the United States Senate, will continue to quarantine.

Senator Kelly Loeffler, a Republican candidate for the United States Senate, speaks at a campaign rally on November 13 in Cumming, Georgia. Loeffler and Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock are in a runoff election for one of two Senate seats in Georgia [Brynn Anderson/AP]
Senator Kelly Loeffler, a Republican candidate for the United States Senate, speaks at a campaign rally on November 13 in Cumming, Georgia. Loeffler and Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock are in a runoff election for one of two Senate seats in Georgia [Brynn Anderson/AP]
22 Nov 2020

United States Senator Kelly Loeffler’s latest coronavirus test came back negative, but her campaign said Sunday she will continue to quarantine at least until she gets another negative result.

The Georgia Republican is facing a January 5 runoff against Democrat Raphael Warnock in one of the state’s twin US Senate races.

Loeffler took a rapid COVID-19 test Friday evening that came back positive, a day after she campaigned with Vice President Mike Pence and US Senator David Perdue, another Republican from Georgia who also faces a runoff.

A test Saturday came back inconclusive and Sunday’s test came back negative, Loeffler’s campaign said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, she will continue to self-isolate and be retested again to hopefully receive consecutive negative test results. We will share those results as they are made available. She will continue to confer with medical experts,” said Loeffler campaign spokesperson Stephen Lawson.

Loeffler’s campaign has said she didn’t have COVID-19 symptoms and is following guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that she isolate and inform people with whom she had direct contact.

Loeffler is facing Democrat Warnock in the January runoff — one of two races that will determine which party has control of the Senate. The other race will feature Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff.

If a Republican wins either race, then the party will keep control of the US Senate.

Perdue said before Loeffler’s negative test was announced Sunday that he would remain at home as he awaited Loeffler’s results. Pence staffers have not indicated whether he has been tested for COVID-19 since campaigning with Loeffler or whether he plans to isolate.

Loeffler has held several rallies in recent weeks with crowds packed into close quarters and many audience members not wearing masks.

Source : AP

Related

More from News

Chris Christie calls Trump legal team a ‘national embarrassment’

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (left) has called the conduct of United States President Donald Trump's legal team a 'national embarrassment' [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

IACHR slams ‘excessive force’ in Guatemala protests

Riot police attack a demonstrator during a protest demanding the resignation of Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei [Johan Ordonez/AFP]

United States formally withdraws from Open Skies treaty

The US notified the member countries of the Treaty on Open Skies that it had decided to withdraw in May, an effort went into effect on Sunday [North American Aerospace Defense Command/AP Photo]

Syria names Faisal Mekdad new FM after Walid al-Moallem dies

Mekdad had been deputy foreign minister since 2006 [File: Louai Beshara/AFP]
Most Read

‘Backward in time’: Israeli scientists claim to reverse ageing

35 adults over 64 took part in the study and were given oxygen treatment for 90 minutes a day, five times a week for three months [File: Dan Balilty/AP]

‘Save yourselves’: Ethiopia warns Tigrayans of Mekelle attack

Members of Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) prepare to head to mission, in Sanja, Amhara region near a border with Tigray, Ethiopia November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri (Reuters)

Judge bars Trump appointee from interfering in Voice of America

Voice of America has US-funded digital, broadcast and radio outlets in several countries [Andrew Harnik/AP]

Oracle billionaire battles COVID on island he purchased

Larry Ellison has donated testing supplies and invested in the island's hospital, while leaders at his company have directed the response in tandem with Lanai's local government [File: Bloomberg]