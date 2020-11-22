Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Europe response ‘incomplete’: WHO COVID envoy fears third wave

Europe briefly enjoyed sinking infection rates that are now surging again as WHO’s David Nabarro warns of a third wave.

The coronavirus outbreak in the UK has led to business closures and severe restrictions [File: Simon Dawson//Reuters]
The coronavirus outbreak in the UK has led to business closures and severe restrictions [File: Simon Dawson//Reuters]
22 Nov 2020

A World Health Organization (WHO) special envoy on COVID-19 predicts a third wave of the pandemic in Europe in early 2021 if governments repeat what he said was a failure to do what was needed to prevent the second wave of infections.

“They missed building up the necessary infrastructure during the summer months, after they brought the first wave under the control,” the WHO’s David Nabarro said in an interview with Swiss newspapers.

“Now we have the second wave. If they don’t build the necessary infrastructure we’ll have a third wave early next year,” said Nabarro, a Briton who campaigned unsuccessfully to become the WHO director-general in 2017.

Europe briefly enjoyed sinking infection rates that are now surging again: Germany and France on Saturday saw cases rise by 33,000 combined, Switzerland and Austria have thousands of cases daily, while Turkey reported a record 5,532 new infections.

A public transport employee hands out face masks to passengers in Zurich, Switzerland [File: Arnd Wiegman/Reuters]
Nabarro singled out Switzerland’s move to allow skiing – with masks required in gondolas – as other Alpine nations such as Austria shuttered resorts, saying Switzerland could reach a “very high level of sicknesses and deaths”.

“Once the infection rates sink, and they will sink, then we can be as free as we want,” Nabarro was quoted as saying by the Solothurner Zeitung. “But right now? Should ski resorts open? Under what conditions?”

Nabarro lauded the response of Asian countries such as South Korea, where infections are now relatively low: “People are fully engaged, they take on behaviours that make it difficult for the virus. They keep their distance, wear masks, isolate when they’re sick, wash hands and surfaces. They protect the most endangered groups.”

Nabarro also said Asia did not relax restrictions prematurely.

“You must wait until case numbers are low and stay low,” he said. “Europe’s reaction was incomplete.”

England lockdown to end early December

Nabarro’s comments came as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to end an England-wide four-week lockdown as scheduled on December 2.

Johnson is also expected to announce a return to regional restrictions as statistics show coronavirus infections have stabilised.

His office said late Saturday the government plans to return to using a three-tiered system of localised restrictions in England, with areas facing different lockdown measures based on the severity of their outbreaks. More communities are expected to be placed in the two highest virus alert categories, it said.

The prime minister’s office also confirmed plans to begin a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination programme next month – assuming regulators approve a vaccine against the virus – as well as an increase in mass testing in an effort to suppress the virus until vaccines can be rolled out.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Deadly ISIL attack north of Baghdad sparks anger

Attack was not claimed by ISIL but both the mayor and police blamed the group [File: Reuters]

‘Backward in time’: Israeli scientists claim to reverse ageing

35 adults over 64 took part in the study and were given oxygen treatment for 90 minutes a day, five times a week for three months [File: Dan Balilty/AP]

What the US troop withdrawal means for Iraq

US soldiers on a reconnaissance patrol near a coalition outpost in Iraq's Anbar province [File: Susannah George/AP]

Saudi Arabia says it seeks a way to end dispute with Qatar

Prince Faisal said he was confident that Biden's incoming US administration would pursue policies that help regional stability [Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters]
Most Read

Judge dismisses Trump bid to stop Pennsylvania vote certification

United States President Donald Trump's allegations of widespread electoral fraud have inflamed his hard-core Republican base [Bastiaan Slabbers/ Reuters]

Oracle billionaire battles COVID on island he purchased

Larry Ellison has donated testing supplies and invested in the island's hospital, while leaders at his company have directed the response in tandem with Lanai's local government [File: Bloomberg]

Erdogan calls on EU for dialogue, says Turkey’s future in Europe

Erdogan says Turkey envisages 'building our future together with Europe' [File: Reuters]

Judge bars Trump appointee from interfering in Voice of America

Voice of America has US-funded digital, broadcast and radio outlets in several countries [Andrew Harnik/AP]