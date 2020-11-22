Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19: FDA authorises Regeneron antibody drug given to Trump

US agency grants emergency-use authorisation for the experimental antibody treatment used to treat President Donald Trump.

Medical technicians work at a drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals company's Westchester campus in Tarrytown, New York [File: Brendan McDermid/ Reuters]
Medical technicians work at a drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals company's Westchester campus in Tarrytown, New York [File: Brendan McDermid/ Reuters]
22 Nov 2020

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted emergency-use authorisation for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc’s COVID-19 antibody therapy, an experimental treatment given to US President Donald Trump that he said helped cure him of the disease.

The FDA said on Saturday that the monoclonal antibodies, casirivimab and imdevimab, should be administered together for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients who are likely to develop a severe form of COVID-19.

This includes those who are 65 years of age or older or who have certain chronic medical conditions.

The agency said the antibodies are not authorised for patients who are hospitalised or require oxygen therapy due to the coronavirus.

Casirivimab and imdevimab treatment has not been shown to be beneficial in patients who have to be hospitalised due to COVID-19.

The emergency measure to go ahead with its use is decided by evaluating the balance of potential risks and benefits of the product in a critical situation the FDA said. It is not the same as FDA approval.

After Trump’s bout of coronavirus and treatment in October, he praised the antibody cocktail and said he wanted to get emergency approval for the drug.

“To me it wasn’t therapeutic — it just made me better, OK? I call that a cure,” the president said.

“I want to get for you what I got and I’m gonna make it free,” he said, adding there were “hundreds of thousands of doses that are just about ready”.

Regeneron has received more than $500m from the US government to develop the treatments, according to the New York Times newspaper.

The first 300,000 doses will be provided free of charge by the government but patients may have to pay costs to health facilities to have the medication administered, the drugmaker said in a statement.

A similar treatment, made by Eli Lilly, was also given emergency approval earlier this month.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

Judge dismisses Trump bid to stop Pennsylvania vote certification

United States President Donald Trump's allegations of widespread electoral fraud have inflamed his hard-core Republican base [Bastiaan Slabbers/ Reuters]

Guatemala protesters torch Congress as simmering anger boils over

Demonstrators gesture after setting an office of the Congress of the Republic of Guatemala building on fire during a protest demanding the resignation of President Alejandro Giammattei in Guatemala City [Johan Ordonez/AFP]

US surpasses 12 million COVID-19 cases ahead of holiday

Officials have warned against travelling and large gatherings for the United States Thanksgiving holiday [Matt Slocum/The Associated Press]

Judge bars Trump appointee from interfering in Voice of America

Voice of America has US-funded digital, broadcast and radio outlets in several countries [Andrew Harnik/AP]
Most Read

Trump suffers double blow in bid to overturn US election results

Oracle billionaire battles COVID on island he purchased

Larry Ellison has donated testing supplies and invested in the island's hospital, while leaders at his company have directed the response in tandem with Lanai's local government [File: Bloomberg]

Erdogan calls on EU for dialogue, says Turkey’s future in Europe

Erdogan says Turkey envisages 'building our future together with Europe' [File: Reuters]

Saudi Arabia reaps the wrong kind of PR as G20 host

The G20 summit will be virtual, depriving this year's host, Saudi Arabia, of a prime platform for projecting an orchestrated image [File: Bandar Algaloud/Handout via Reuters]