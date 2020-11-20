Live
News|The Far Right

Far right seizing COVID-19 ‘opportunity’ to expand: Study

German commissioned study says the new far-right movement is ‘leaderless, transnational, apocalyptic’ and violent.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass said 'right-wing extremism' was the 'biggest threat' to Europe's security [File: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters]
German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass said 'right-wing extremism' was the 'biggest threat' to Europe's security [File: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters]
20 Nov 2020

Far-right individuals in Europe and the United States are increasingly forming global links and using the coronavirus pandemic to attract anti-vaccine activists and conspiracy theorists to their cause, a study commissioned by the German foreign ministry said.

The study, released on Friday, was carried out in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the US, Sweden and Finland by the Counter Extremism Project (CEP). It documents the emergence of a new far-right movement since 2014 that is “leaderless, transnational, apocalyptic and oriented towards violence”.

The people involved believe in the nationalist theory of “great replacement” being orchestrated to supplant Europe’s white population with outsiders.

The study said the movement was fuelled by “music, violent sport, money, and violence”.

“Music and violent sport events are a common feature of many violent XRW [extreme right wing] scenes transnationally,” the study said.

“They aim to provide the movement with finances to sustain its existence and attract previously unconnected individuals as potential recruits to its ranks.”

The CEP report said the movement was largely male-dominated but there had been instances of “female terrorist plotters or attackers”.

Over the last year, the pandemic has also become an opportunity seized to “expand their mobilisation efforts around anti-government conspiracy myths criticising the current restrictions”, it said.

“Right-wing extremism is the biggest threat to our security – across Europe,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Twitter on Friday.

Voicing alarm that the scene is “increasingly acting and networking internationally”, Maas added that Germany is seeking to counter the menace through coordinated action with other European Union members.

Far-right threat in Germany

German authorities are paying more attention to the country’s underground extreme right scene since the murder of conservative local politician Walter Luebcke in June 2019 and an attack on a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle in October 2019.

Media reports said police discovered several weapons in the February raids, including one self-made “slam gun” similar to the one used in the Halle attack.

Government figures show that in the first half of 2019, there were nearly 9,000 attacks by far-right groups and individuals – an increase of nearly 1,000 compared with the same period the year before.

This week, a rally of nearly 10,000 opponents of government-imposed social restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Berlin saw far-right ideologues mingling among a motley crew of protesters.

About a dozen demonstrators were shouting “Sieg Heil” while performing the stiff-armed Hitler salute, in the presence of police, an AFP reporter saw.

Anti-Semitic slogans have been a fixture of some of the demonstrations against coronavirus policies in Germany this year.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

UN says 50 face possible execution in Iraq after unfair trials

Some 4,000 prisoners, most of them charged with terrorism offences, are believed to be on death row in Iraq, according to UN experts [File: Iraq Ministry of Justice via Reuters]

Yemen in ‘imminent danger’ of world’s worst famine in decades: UN

A man carries humanitarian aid in Taez, Yemen in May 2020 [File: Ahmad al-Basha/AFP]

Vaccine hopes, global GDP risks, YouTube for kids and a tiny owl

Markets were buoyed by positive vaccine news this week, but the global economy isn't out of the woods yet when it comes to recovering from the COVID-19 crisis, the IMF warns [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

Amazon delays Black Friday in France amid outcry from small biz

Les Galeries Lafayette agreed to postpone the shopping holiday from November 27 to December 4 so that smaller businesses can have an opportunity to reopen [File: Pascal Le Segretain/Reuters]
Most Read

The Republican voters who say ‘no way in hell’ Trump lost

Sundown, Texas Mayor Jonathan Strickland and his wife, Tina. The mayor says there is 'no way in hell' Joe Biden won fairly [Brad Brooks/Reuters]

Trump’s fury grows as US election loss becomes unequivocal

Donald Trump and his supporters have failed to provide any evidence to prove their claim that the US election was marred by widespread fraud [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Saudi Arabia reaps the wrong kind of PR as G20 host

The G20 summit will be virtual, depriving this year's host, Saudi Arabia, of a prime platform for projecting an orchestrated image [File: Bandar Algaloud/Handout via Reuters]

To concede, or not concede, Trump faces defeat

Donald Trump's penchant for breaking presidential norms did not dissuade 73 million Americans from voting for him [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]