Live
News

Egypt rights group says third member arrested in less than a week

Gasser Abdel Razek, executive director of Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, taken from his home to an unknown location, the group says.

The arrests come after senior diplomats visited EIPR for a briefing on the human rights situation on November 3 [File: AP]
The arrests come after senior diplomats visited EIPR for a briefing on the human rights situation on November 3 [File: AP]
20 Nov 2020

A prominent Egyptian rights group has said security agents have arrested its executive director, its third member to be taken into custody in less than a week despite international criticism.

“Gasser Abdel Razek was detained by security forces from his home in Maadi and taken to an unknown location,” the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR) tweeted late on Thursday. It gave no further details.

On Sunday, Egyptian security forces arrested the group’s office manager, Mohammed Basheer, on charges including “joining a terror group” and “spreading false news”.

Three days later, on Wednesday, Karim Ennarah, director of criminal justice at EIPR, was arrested while vacationing in the Red Sea resort of Dahab in South Sinai.

He was taken by security officers to an undisclosed location, the group said on Twitter, adding that he was ordered to be detained for 15 days pending investigations.

The arrests come after senior diplomats visited EIPR for a briefing on the human rights situation on November 3.

EIPR said Basheer was questioned by the Supreme State Security Prosecution about the organisation’s work and a visit earlier this month to its Cairo office “by a number of ambassadors and diplomats” to discuss human rights.

Pre-trial detention can last up to two years under Egyptian law, but the period is often extended.

The United States, a close ally of Egypt, said it was “deeply concerned” by the detentions.

“The United States believes that all people should be free to express their beliefs and advocate peacefully,” the State Department’s bureau handling human rights said on Twitter.

US President Donald Trump has stood firmly behind Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, whom he reportedly called “my favourite dictator”, but President-elect Joe Biden has signalled he will take a firmer line on human rights.

Legislators from Biden’s Democratic Party voiced outrage at the arrests and urged Egypt to free the activists immediately.

“We cannot stay silent as human rights defenders are targeted and detained,” said Representative Mark Pocan, co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Rights groups estimate some 60,000 detainees in Egypt are political prisoners.

These include secular activists, journalists, lawyers, academics and Islamic scholars arrested in a sweeping crackdown on dissent under President el-Sisi.

Egypt has repeatedly denied accusations of human rights violations.

Earlier this month, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry insisted, during a news conference with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, that detentions in Egypt are within legal frameworks only.

“There is no arbitrary detention, there is only detention according to the law,” he said, in response to a question by a reporter about political prisoners held in Egyptian jails.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Hardline Pakistani religious leader Khadim Rizvi dies

Rizvi’s funeral will be held at a national monument in Lahore on Saturday, and is expected to draw crowds of thousands [File: BK Bangash/AP Photo]

Ethiopia region accuses Tigray forces of attacking its city

Ethiopian government says its troops have won a string of victories and will soon reach Tigrayan capital, Mekelle [Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]

Azerbaijan enters Nagorno-Karabakh district after peace deal

Armenian soldiers wave hands as they leave Aghdam district [Karen Minasyan/AFP]

South Australia scraps lockdown after ‘lie’ discovered

An empty street in Adelaide after a total lockdown was declared on Wednesday [Brenton Edwards/ AFP]
Most Read

Trump’s fury grows as US election loss becomes unequivocal

Donald Trump and his supporters have failed to provide any evidence to prove their claim that the US election was marred by widespread fraud [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

To concede, or not concede, Trump faces defeat

Donald Trump's penchant for breaking presidential norms did not dissuade 73 million Americans from voting for him [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Joe Biden declared winner in Georgia after manual ballot count

The Associated Press declared Joe Biden the winner of the US presidential elections on November 7 after the Democrat won key states Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin - but the state of Georgia had been too close to call [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

The fruitless saga of the UK’s ‘Pick for Britain’ scheme

Farmworkers thin apple trees in preparation for the October harvest [Frankie Adkins/Al Jazeera]