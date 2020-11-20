Live
BREAKING
News|Conflict

Azerbaijan army enters district handed over by Armenia

Baku takes over one of three districts Armenia has agreed to give back in the Nagorno-Karabakh region as part of peace deal.

20 Nov 2020

Azerbaijan’s army says it has entered the district of Aghdam, the first of three to be handed back by Armenia as part of a Russian-brokered peace deal to end the fighting in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

“Units of the Azerbaijan Army entered the Aghdam region on November 20,” Azerbaijan’s defence ministry said of the district, which had been controlled by Armenian separatists for nearly 30 years.

As part of last week’s peace deal, Armenia agreed to return some 15 to 20 percent of the Nagorno-Karabakh territory captured by Azerbaijan in recent fighting, including the historical town of Shusha.

More soon.

Source : News Agencies

