Live
News|Politics

Armenian defence minister tenders resignation: Report

Davit Tonoyan’s reported resignation comes after foreign minister quit and as the PM is under pressure over the Nagorno-Karabakh deal.

Armenian Defence Minister David Tonoyan, left, stands next to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at a funeral of Major Garush Hambardzumyan, who was killed during armed clashes on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Yerevan on July 16, 2020 [File: Karen Minasyan/AFP]
Armenian Defence Minister David Tonoyan, left, stands next to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at a funeral of Major Garush Hambardzumyan, who was killed during armed clashes on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Yerevan on July 16, 2020 [File: Karen Minasyan/AFP]
20 Nov 2020

Armenian Defence Minister Davit Tonoyan has tendered his resignation, an Armenian newspaper reported on Friday.

The Aravot daily reported the development; Tonoyan has held the position since May 2018.

His resignation comes after Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan quit his post on Monday, as Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is under pressure from opposition politicians and protesters to step down.

Thousands are demanding Pashinyan quits following the signing of a peace deal that secured territorial advances for Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh after six weeks of fighting.

The truce, brokered by Russia on November 9, stipulated that Armenia hand over control of some areas its holds outside Nagorno-Karabakh’s borders to Azerbaijan.

Earlier on Friday, units of the Azeri army entered the Agdam region.

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there led to a ceasefire in 1994. That war left not only Nagorno-Karabakh itself but the substantial surrounding territory, in Armenian hands.

Heavy fighting that flared up on September 27 marked the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict between the two ex-Soviet nations in more than a quarter-century, killing more than 1,000 people, including dozens of civilians on both sides. Azerbaijan has not disclosed its military casualties.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

Egypt rights group says third member arrested in less than a week

The arrests come after senior diplomats visited EIPR for a briefing on the human rights situation on November 3 [File: AP]

Hardline Pakistani religious leader Khadim Rizvi dies

Rizvi’s funeral will be held at a national monument in Lahore on Saturday, and is expected to draw crowds of thousands [File: BK Bangash/AP Photo]

Ethiopia region accuses Tigray forces of attacking its city

Ethiopian government says its troops have won a string of victories and will soon reach Tigrayan capital, Mekelle [Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]

Azerbaijan enters Nagorno-Karabakh district after peace deal

Armenian soldiers wave hands as they leave Aghdam district [Karen Minasyan/AFP]
Most Read

To concede, or not concede, Trump faces defeat

Donald Trump's penchant for breaking presidential norms did not dissuade 73 million Americans from voting for him [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Trump’s fury grows as US election loss becomes unequivocal

Donald Trump and his supporters have failed to provide any evidence to prove their claim that the US election was marred by widespread fraud [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Joe Biden declared winner in Georgia after manual ballot count

The Associated Press declared Joe Biden the winner of the US presidential elections on November 7 after the Democrat won key states Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin - but the state of Georgia had been too close to call [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Why are Kashmiri Muslim nomads being evicted?

Politicians and the activists in the region say these acts are part of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s project to dispossess people of their land and property in order to change the demographic status of the Muslim-majority region [Kamran Yousuf/al Jazeera]