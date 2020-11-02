Typhoon Goni: Duterte to inspect damage as Philippine toll rises

Red Cross says super storm destroyed up to 90 percent of homes in areas of hard-hit Catanduanes province.

At least 16 people have been confirmed dead after Typhoon Goni – the world’s strongest typhoon this year – barrelled across the Philippines, triggering flash floods and mudslides that trapped hundreds of people in their homes.

Three people were known to be missing, authorities said.

Some areas in eastern Catanduanes province, home to 275,000 people, remained cut off on Monday, an official said, a day after the super typhoon made landfall. President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman claimed mandatory evacuations of nearly half a million people had prevented a higher death toll.

“The goal should be zero casualties but since people were forcibly evacuated our casualties were reduced,” said Harry Roque.

The spokesman said Duterte would conduct an aerial inspection of the areas hit by the storm later in the day. The president had been in his home town of Davao when the typhoon struck prompting some public criticism.

Goni, the 18th cyclone to hit the Philippines this year and among the strongest typhoons to hit the nation since Haiyan that killed more than 6,300 people in 2013, battered provinces south of the capital on Sunday.

The super typhoon, which had gusts of as much as 310 kilometres per hour (190 miles per hour), destroyed the vast majority of homes in several towns in Catanduanes, the Philippine Red Cross said in a statement.

A man looks at his house across the swirling waters of a flash flood brought by Typhoon Goni in Barangay Busay, Daraga town, Albay province [Nino N Luces/ Reuters] “We are horrified by the devastation caused by this typhoon in many areas including Catanduanes island and Albay. Up to 90 per cent of homes have been badly damaged or destroyed in some areas. This typhoon has smashed in to people’s lives and livelihoods on top of the relentless physical, emotional and economic toll of COVID-19,” Richard Gordon, chairman of the Philippine Red Cross said in a statement.

“Our teams are in the devastated areas, supporting search and rescue efforts, and providing critical relief including food, blankets, tarpaulins and cooking equipment, and we will be there for the long haul.”

In nearby Albay province, a local legislator reported that about 300 houses had been buried under volcanic rock and mud flows from the Mayon Volcano.

The Philippine Coast Guard and other government agencies meanwhile scrambled to rescue hundreds of people from their homes, where they had been trapped by floodwaters in Batangas city, south of the capital Manila.

Goni affected 2.1 million residents in Luzon, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the economy, and more than 50,000 homes were without power on Monday.

Ahead of Goni’s landfall, the Philippines was still reeling from Typhoon Molave that killed 22 people, mostly through drowning in provinces south of the capital Manila.

Another storm, Atsani, is gaining strength in the Pacific Ocean as it approaches the Philippines, which is usually hit by about 20 tropical storms annually.

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s government said Goni is forecast to make landfall on the country’s central coast on Wednesday night, dumping more heavy rain in an area where floods and landslides have already killed approximately 160 people and left dozens of others missing over the past month.