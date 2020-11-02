Live
Rescuers race to save whales in Sri Lanka’s biggest stranding

About 100 pilot whales are stranded on Sri Lanka’s western coast as rescue operations under way to push them back into water.

Sri Lankan volunteers try to push back a stranded short-finned pilot whale at the Panadura beach [Lakruwan Wanniarachchi/AFP]
2 Nov 2020

Rescuers and volunteers were racing to save about 100 pilot whales stranded on Sri Lanka’s western coast in the island nation’s biggest mass beaching.

The short-finned pilot whales began beaching at Panadura, 25 kilometres (15 miles) south of Colombo, shortly before dusk on Monday and within an hour, their numbers swelled to approximately 100, local police chief Sanjaya Irasinghe told the AFP news agency.

“With the help of locals, we are trying to push them back [into the ocean],” Irasinghe said. “But they keep getting washed ashore. We are getting help from the navy to rescue these whales.”

Sri Lanka’s Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA), which was sending its officials to help with the rescue operation, said it was the largest single pod of whales stranded in the country.

“It is very unusual for such a large number to reach our shores,” MEPA chief Dharshani Lahandapura told AFP, adding that the cause of the stranding was not known.

“We think this is similar to the mass stranding in Tasmania in September.”

The cause of mass strandings remains unknown despite scientists studying the phenomenon for decades [Lakruwan Wanniarachchi/AFP]
The beaching of 470 pilot whales in a remote harbour in Australia’s southern island state of Tasmania was the country’s largest.

About 110 of the creatures were saved in a days-long rescue effort.

Pilot whales, which can grow up to six metres (20 feet) long and weigh a tonne, are highly social.

The causes of mass strandings remain unknown despite scientists studying the phenomenon for decades.

